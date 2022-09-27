Business Analyst – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: We are recruiting a Business Analyst for a remote opportunity at iOCO.

Skills and Experience: Qualification required:

National Diploma or Bachelor??s Degree advantageous.

Information Systems qualification

Experience required:

2- 3 years Business analysis experience (must have requirements gathering, documentation, process mapping, testing and reporting skills)

Jira Service Desk Experience

Key Accountabilities: Responsibilities:The operational business analyst role will be responsible for the following ??

Enhancements to existing processes and systems

Establishment of Support and testing processes

Working with the support team to propose and drive enhancements

Development of new policies, processes and procedures to enhance operations

Costing and scoping of initiatives and projects

Management of Data ?? Responsible for periodic data validation and data cleanup exercises. This will include liaising with the dev team and customers.

Management of customer reporting ?? establishing if the current reporting meets the customers needs, documentation of customer reporting requirements, generation and setting up of reports using QuickSight.

Periodic attestation exercises

Configuration and set-up of systems operational within the business (e.g. JIRA service desk) based in operational needs.

Personality and Attributes: Competencies

Strong business analysis skills including but not limited to requirements elicitation and documentation, process mapping and testing

Critical thinking

Root cause analysis and problem solving skills

Technical knowledge

Business awareness

Comfortable interacting with both technical resources on a technical level and customers on a business level

Ability to quickly establish good working relationships with customers

Personal attributes

Strong customer service ethos

Strong communication skills and active listening

Strong business writing skills

Acceptance of ownership and accountability

Patience and understanding

Cultural awareness

Ability to work well with people

Excellent organizational skills

Willingness to sometimes work unsociable hours

A logical mind

Enthusiasm for continual learning

Motivated and self-driven

