Business Analyst – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Sep 27, 2022

The Role: We are recruiting a Business Analyst for a remote opportunity at iOCO.

Skills and Experience: Qualification required:

  • National Diploma or Bachelor??s Degree advantageous.
  • Information Systems qualification

Experience required:

  • 2- 3 years Business analysis experience (must have requirements gathering, documentation, process mapping, testing and reporting skills)
  • Jira Service Desk Experience

Key Accountabilities: Responsibilities:The operational business analyst role will be responsible for the following ??

  • Enhancements to existing processes and systems
  • Establishment of Support and testing processes
  • Working with the support team to propose and drive enhancements
  • Development of new policies, processes and procedures to enhance operations
  • Costing and scoping of initiatives and projects
  • Management of Data ?? Responsible for periodic data validation and data cleanup exercises. This will include liaising with the dev team and customers.
  • Management of customer reporting ?? establishing if the current reporting meets the customers needs, documentation of customer reporting requirements, generation and setting up of reports using QuickSight.
  • Periodic attestation exercises
  • Configuration and set-up of systems operational within the business (e.g. JIRA service desk) based in operational needs.

Personality and Attributes: Competencies

  • Strong business analysis skills including but not limited to requirements elicitation and documentation, process mapping and testing
  • Critical thinking
  • Root cause analysis and problem solving skills
  • Technical knowledge
  • Business awareness
  • Comfortable interacting with both technical resources on a technical level and customers on a business level
  • Ability to quickly establish good working relationships with customers

Personal attributes

  • Strong customer service ethos
  • Strong communication skills and active listening
  • Strong business writing skills
  • Acceptance of ownership and accountability
  • Patience and understanding
  • Cultural awareness
  • Ability to work well with people
  • Excellent organizational skills
  • Willingness to sometimes work unsociable hours
  • A logical mind
  • Enthusiasm for continual learning
  • Motivated and self-driven

