Champion Angular Developer (Retail & Ecommerce) – Western Cape Cape Town

Our Retail and eCommerce Team are looking for a Champion Angular Developer.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in computer science, computer engineering, or similar.

Experience implementing front-end and back-end JavaScript applications.

eCommerce experience required.

Experience writing code that interacts with a complex back-end through RESTful APIs.

Requirements

Minimum 2 – 3 years previous work experience as an AngularJS developer, designing and developing user interfaces using AngularJS best practices.

Proficient in Fully Responsive Web Applications.

Proficient in CSS, HTML, and writing cross-browser compatible code.

Knowledge of JavaScript, MV-VM/MVC frameworks, specifically including AngularJS.

Must have a strong analytical ability, well de?ned communication and people skills and the ability to

solve problems and work independently.

Must be able to design, build and maintain high performance, reusable reliable code and unit tests.

Desired Skills:

Front-end JavaScript

Back-end JavaScript

AngularJS

Writing code

HTML

MVC

CSS

