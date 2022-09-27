Champion Angular Developer (Retail & Ecommerce) – Western Cape Cape Town

Our Retail and eCommerce Team are looking for a Champion Angular Developer.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree in computer science, computer engineering, or similar.
- Experience implementing front-end and back-end JavaScript applications.
- eCommerce experience required.
- Experience writing code that interacts with a complex back-end through RESTful APIs.
Requirements
- Minimum 2 – 3 years previous work experience as an AngularJS developer, designing and developing user interfaces using AngularJS best practices.
- Proficient in Fully Responsive Web Applications.
- Proficient in CSS, HTML, and writing cross-browser compatible code.
- Knowledge of JavaScript, MV-VM/MVC frameworks, specifically including AngularJS.
- Must have a strong analytical ability, well de?ned communication and people skills and the ability to
solve problems and work independently.
- Must be able to design, build and maintain high performance, reusable reliable code and unit tests.
Desired Skills:
- Front-end JavaScript
- Back-end JavaScript
- AngularJS
- Writing code
- HTML
- MVC
- CSS