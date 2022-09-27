Champion Angular Developer (Retail & Ecommerce)

Sep 27, 2022

Our Retail and eCommerce Team are looking for a Champion Angular Developer.
Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s Degree in computer science, computer engineering, or similar.
  • Experience implementing front-end and back-end JavaScript applications.
  • eCommerce experience required.
  • Experience writing code that interacts with a complex back-end through RESTful APIs.

Requirements

  • Minimum 2 – 3 years previous work experience as an AngularJS developer, designing and developing user interfaces using AngularJS best practices.
  • Proficient in Fully Responsive Web Applications.
  • Proficient in CSS, HTML, and writing cross-browser compatible code.
  • Knowledge of JavaScript, MV-VM/MVC frameworks, specifically including AngularJS.
  • Must have a strong analytical ability, well de?ned communication and people skills and the ability to

solve problems and work independently.

  • Must be able to design, build and maintain high performance, reusable reliable code and unit tests.

Desired Skills:

  • Front-end JavaScript
  • Back-end JavaScript
  • AngularJS
  • Writing code
  • HTML
  • MVC
  • CSS

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.