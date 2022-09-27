Cloud Automation Engineer – Gauteng Waverley

Our client who is in Telecommunications space is urgently looking to hire a Cloud Automation Engineer on a permanent bases to work from home.

Job Duties:

Evaluating existing processes, identifying options for solutions, and identifying resources required for the solutions.

Identifying and implementing best solutions for supporting systems management, integration, and automation.

Pursue research and development projects and assess viability of implementation of new technologies.

Research new tools, technologies, and best practice.

Identifying root causes of issues, working with vendors as necessary.

Identify and resolve automation challenges and issues.

Developing applications/software scripts for integration and automation using a variety of languages and standards, including PowerShell, Python, JSON template development.

Extracting and data from network elements and systems for analysis.

Write installation, maintenance, troubleshooting guides and training manuals for the solutions implanted.

Daily Server health checks (Can be done using monitoring dashboard).

MySQL/Systems User Management.

Monthly Database Backup Checks.

Daily Email Health Checks (Server queues/Mail delivery).

Development tasks (Troubleshooting Automation tasks / Front end Interface Modules / Auto repair and self-healing scripts).

Scripting different environments (PHP, HTML, CSS, jQuery, JavaScript, Python, Perl, Bash/Shell).

Occasional Support to the Service Centre.

Investigating solutions to ease the workload, automate reoccurring tasks, and make recommendations for new automation solutions.

Job Requirements:

Minimum of Matric- Redhat, LPI, BSD-related Certification

Virtualization Certificate (VMware/Microsoft)

Storage systems certifications/courses- Enterprise class hardware certifications/courses- Networking certifications (CCNP/JNCIP)

Excellent programming skills are required, PHP, Python, PowerShell required.

Experience with ansible is a must.

Experience with development lifecycles- Experience as a BSD/Linux/Windows Systems Administrator

Knowledge in two or three technology discipline areas (Operating Systems, Databases, Systems Management, networks, Security, Storage and Backup, Internet Tech, Private/Public Cloud, Virtualization, Directory Services, Application Servers, Hardware, etc)

Experience with Django, Python, flask

Experience with Ansible, docker, puppet, chef, Jenkins, salt stack

Demonstrated project management and leadership skills.

Well-developed verbal, written, interpersonal, and presentation skills.

Able to troubleshoot challenging problems.

Able to write proposals or papers and make presentations.

Ability to remain calm and make sound decisions under high-pressure situations.

Experience with Nagios, Zabbix, IRIS or similar monitoring tools

Knowledge about secure transmissions, digital certificates, and PKI. Knowledge about various architectures and protocols such as XSLT, SOA, REST, XML, WSDL, and SOAP.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years [other] Telecommunication

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

