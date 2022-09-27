Cloud Automation Engineer – Gauteng Waverley

Sep 27, 2022

Our client who is in Telecommunications space is urgently looking to hire a Cloud Automation Engineer on a permanent bases to work from home.

Job Duties:

  • Evaluating existing processes, identifying options for solutions, and identifying resources required for the solutions.
  • Identifying and implementing best solutions for supporting systems management, integration, and automation.
  • Pursue research and development projects and assess viability of implementation of new technologies.
  • Research new tools, technologies, and best practice.
  • Identifying root causes of issues, working with vendors as necessary.
  • Identify and resolve automation challenges and issues.
  • Developing applications/software scripts for integration and automation using a variety of languages and standards, including PowerShell, Python, JSON template development.
  • Extracting and data from network elements and systems for analysis.
  • Write installation, maintenance, troubleshooting guides and training manuals for the solutions implanted.
  • Daily Server health checks (Can be done using monitoring dashboard).
  • MySQL/Systems User Management.
  • Monthly Database Backup Checks.
  • Daily Email Health Checks (Server queues/Mail delivery).
  • Development tasks (Troubleshooting Automation tasks / Front end Interface Modules / Auto repair and self-healing scripts).
  • Scripting different environments (PHP, HTML, CSS, jQuery, JavaScript, Python, Perl, Bash/Shell).
  • Occasional Support to the Service Centre.
  • Investigating solutions to ease the workload, automate reoccurring tasks, and make recommendations for new automation solutions.

Job Requirements:

  • Minimum of Matric- Redhat, LPI, BSD-related Certification
  • Virtualization Certificate (VMware/Microsoft)
  • Storage systems certifications/courses- Enterprise class hardware certifications/courses- Networking certifications (CCNP/JNCIP)
  • Excellent programming skills are required, PHP, Python, PowerShell required.
  • Experience with ansible is a must.
  • Experience with development lifecycles- Experience as a BSD/Linux/Windows Systems Administrator
  • Knowledge in two or three technology discipline areas (Operating Systems, Databases, Systems Management, networks, Security, Storage and Backup, Internet Tech, Private/Public Cloud, Virtualization, Directory Services, Application Servers, Hardware, etc)
  • Experience with Django, Python, flask
  • Experience with Ansible, docker, puppet, chef, Jenkins, salt stack
  • Demonstrated project management and leadership skills.
  • Well-developed verbal, written, interpersonal, and presentation skills.
  • Able to troubleshoot challenging problems.
  • Able to write proposals or papers and make presentations.
  • Ability to remain calm and make sound decisions under high
    -pressure situations.
  • Experience with Nagios, Zabbix, IRIS or similar monitoring tools
    .- Knowledge about secure transmissions, digital certificates, and PKI.
  • Knowledge about various architectures and protocols such as XSLT, SOA, REST, XML, WSDL, and SOAP.

Desired Skills:

  • ANSIBLE
  • SOAP
  • REST
  • POWERSHELL
  • PYTHON
  • SALT stack
  • flask
  • puppet
  • jenkins
  • private cloud
  • json

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years [other] Telecommunication
  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

