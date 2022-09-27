Our client who is in Telecommunications space is urgently looking to hire a Cloud Automation Engineer on a permanent bases to work from home.
Job Duties:
- Evaluating existing processes, identifying options for solutions, and identifying resources required for the solutions.
- Identifying and implementing best solutions for supporting systems management, integration, and automation.
- Pursue research and development projects and assess viability of implementation of new technologies.
- Research new tools, technologies, and best practice.
- Identifying root causes of issues, working with vendors as necessary.
- Identify and resolve automation challenges and issues.
- Developing applications/software scripts for integration and automation using a variety of languages and standards, including PowerShell, Python, JSON template development.
- Extracting and data from network elements and systems for analysis.
- Write installation, maintenance, troubleshooting guides and training manuals for the solutions implanted.
- Daily Server health checks (Can be done using monitoring dashboard).
- MySQL/Systems User Management.
- Monthly Database Backup Checks.
- Daily Email Health Checks (Server queues/Mail delivery).
- Development tasks (Troubleshooting Automation tasks / Front end Interface Modules / Auto repair and self-healing scripts).
- Scripting different environments (PHP, HTML, CSS, jQuery, JavaScript, Python, Perl, Bash/Shell).
- Occasional Support to the Service Centre.
- Investigating solutions to ease the workload, automate reoccurring tasks, and make recommendations for new automation solutions.
Job Requirements:
- Minimum of Matric- Redhat, LPI, BSD-related Certification
- Virtualization Certificate (VMware/Microsoft)
- Storage systems certifications/courses- Enterprise class hardware certifications/courses- Networking certifications (CCNP/JNCIP)
- Excellent programming skills are required, PHP, Python, PowerShell required.
- Experience with ansible is a must.
- Experience with development lifecycles- Experience as a BSD/Linux/Windows Systems Administrator
- Knowledge in two or three technology discipline areas (Operating Systems, Databases, Systems Management, networks, Security, Storage and Backup, Internet Tech, Private/Public Cloud, Virtualization, Directory Services, Application Servers, Hardware, etc)
- Experience with Django, Python, flask
- Experience with Ansible, docker, puppet, chef, Jenkins, salt stack
- Demonstrated project management and leadership skills.
- Well-developed verbal, written, interpersonal, and presentation skills.
- Able to troubleshoot challenging problems.
- Able to write proposals or papers and make presentations.
- Ability to remain calm and make sound decisions under high
-pressure situations.
- Experience with Nagios, Zabbix, IRIS or similar monitoring tools
.- Knowledge about secure transmissions, digital certificates, and PKI.
- Knowledge about various architectures and protocols such as XSLT, SOA, REST, XML, WSDL, and SOAP.
Desired Skills:
- ANSIBLE
- SOAP
- REST
- POWERSHELL
- PYTHON
- SALT stack
- flask
- puppet
- jenkins
- private cloud
- json
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years [other] Telecommunication
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma