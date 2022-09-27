DevOps Engineer

Take responsibility for implementing, maintaining, enabling, andfacilitating DevOps practices and optimizing the architecture and processes ofthe product and platforms required to meet business goals and objectives.

Minimum Requirements:

2+ years of experience as a Site Reliability Engineer or similar role as an enabler of DevOps practices

3+ years of experience as a Software Engineer or Java or Developer Middleware administrator

Understanding of Linux operating systems and Linux system administration

Knowledge of Linux/Unix commands

AWS and Azure technical exposure

Experience automating tasks with scripting languages such as Python, Bash, and JavaScript

Systematic problem-solving approach, strong communication skills, a sense of ownership, and drive

Deep understanding of service metrics and alarms through the development of dashboards, service KPIs, alarming systems

Knowledge on WAF (Web Application Firewalls)

Good Experience in CloudFront

Experience with microservices architecture

Experience with cloud automation and infrastructure provisioning tools, Terraform specifically

Desired Skills:

Linux

Azure

AWS

Python

Bash

Javascript

Cloud

Web Application Firewalls

Microservices

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

