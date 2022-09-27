DevOps Engineer – Gauteng Centurion

Take responsibility for implementing, maintaining, enabling, andfacilitating DevOps practices and optimizing the architecture and processes ofthe product and platforms required to meet business goals and objectives.
Minimum Requirements:
2+ years of experience as a Site Reliability Engineer or similar role as an enabler of DevOps practices
3+ years of experience as a Software Engineer or Java or Developer Middleware administrator
Understanding of Linux operating systems and Linux system administration
Knowledge of Linux/Unix commands
AWS and Azure technical exposure
Experience automating tasks with scripting languages such as Python, Bash, and JavaScript
Systematic problem-solving approach, strong communication skills, a sense of ownership, and drive
Deep understanding of service metrics and alarms through the development of dashboards, service KPIs, alarming systems
Knowledge on WAF (Web Application Firewalls)
Good Experience in CloudFront
Experience with microservices architecture
Experience with cloud automation and infrastructure provisioning tools, Terraform specifically
Desired Skills:
- Linux
- Azure
- AWS
- Python
- Bash
- Javascript
- Cloud
- Web Application Firewalls
- Microservices
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years