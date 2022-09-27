DevOps Engineer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

DEVELOP & implement SOPs for all DevOps and Sysadmin related tasks, automating these as far as possible as the next DevOps Engineer sought by a dynamic GIS Software Specialist. You will be expected to be available outside office hours to respond to critical situations (critical situations will be few and far between because you will have set up such reliable systems!). Applicants must have at least 2 years’ work experience in a similar role, Linux, GitHub, GitLab or equivalent, CI/CD, Rancher, Kubernetes, Docker, Nginx, Traekif, Apache, Grafana, Prometheus, Ansible, Chef/Terraform and DBA and Security experience, Performance profiling, troubleshooting and optimisation. If you are passionate about automation and measurement, then apply NOW to become part of an exciting niche software team!

DUTIES:

Responsible for developing and implementing SOPs for all DevOps and Sysadmin related tasks and automating these as far as possible.

Keep yourself abreast of the latest trends and to continuously learn. Your input will be valued in guiding technology choices and developing DevOps strategy.

Be a critical element of several projects at the same time, interacting with the client, the Project team and management.

You will need to understand system architectures and designs and also provide input into new ones and to improve existing ones.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum 2 years’ experience in a similar role.

Linux System Administration.

Git version control and GitHub, GitLab or equivalent workflows.

Security (database, filesystem, network, encryption, etc.).

Performance profiling, troubleshooting and optimisation.

System monitoring and alerts (such as Grafana, Prometheus).

CI and CD.

SDLC Management.

Automated Testing.

Rancher and Kubernetes (or equivalent).

Docker (or equivalent).

Web server configuration and optimisation (Nginx, Traekif, Apache).

DBA experience.

Scaling strategies.

Backup and recovery.

Service-based architectures / Microservices.

Provisioning tools like Ansible, Chef or Terraform or similar.

Other –

A fast and reliable internet connection.

A noise-free environment for online meetings.

Advantageous –

Python Programming.

Django Web Framework.

PostgreSQL RDBMS.

REST Service Architecture Style.

Geographic Information Systems.

ATTRIBUTES:

A good command of English, both written and spoken.

Positive “can-do” attitude.

Self-organised and efficient.

Enjoy working in a fast-paced environment.

Finger on the pulse of the latest trends online.

Working with multiple projects and teams.

Communication with clients, team members and management.

A good sense of humour is always nice 🙂

COMMENTS:

