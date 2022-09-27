Employment numbers down from the previous quarter

Stats SA has reveals that total employment decreased by 119 000 jobs, or -1,2% quarter-on-quarter, from 10 067 000 in March 2022 to 9 948 000 in June 2022.

This was largely due to decreases in the following industries: community services (-100 000 or -3,4%), business services (-15 000 or -0,6%), construction (-13 000 or -2,4%), manufacturing (-12 000 or -1,0%) and electricity (-1 000 or -1,7%).

However, there were increases in the following industries: trade (17 000 or 0,8%), mining (4 000 or 0,9%) and transport (1 000 or 0,2%).

Total employment increased by 74 000 or 0,7% year-on-year between June 2021 and June 2022.

Full-time employment decreased by 16 000 or -0,2% quarter-on-quarter, from 8 842 000 in March 2022 to 8 826 000 in June 2022. This was largely due to decreases in the following industries: business services (-19 000 or -0,9%), construction (-13 000 or -2,7%), community services (-8 000 or -0,3%) and electricity (-1 000 or -1,7%). However, there were increases in the following industry: trade (19 000 or 1,0%), mining (4 000 or 0,9%), manufacturing (1 000 or 0,1%) and transport (1 000 or 0,3%).

Full-time employment decreased by 80 000 or -0,9% year-on-year between June 2021 and June 2022.

Part-time employment decreased by 103 000 or -8,4% quarter-on-quarter, from 1 225 000 in March 2022 to 1 122 000 in June 2022. This was largely due to decreases in the following industries: community services (-92 000 or -14,7%), manufacturing (-13 000 or -14,6%) and trade (-2 000 or -0,9%).

The electricity, construction and transport industries reported no quarterly change. However, the business services industry reported quarterly increase of 4 000 employees or 1,9%.

Part-time employment increased by 154 000 or 15,9% year-on-year between June 2021 and June 2022.

Gross earnings paid to employees increased by R0,5 billion or 0,1% from R786,8-billion in March 2022 to R787,3-billion in June 2022. This was largely due to increases in the following industries: transport, community services, trade, construction and mining. However, there were decreases in the following industries: business services, manufacturing and electricity.

The year-on-year, gross earnings increased by R33,6-billion or 4,5% between June 2021 and June 2022.

Basic salary/wages paid to employees increased by R10,3-billion or 1,5% from R706,7-billion in March 2022 to R717-billion in June 2022. This was largely due to increases in the following industries: business services, trade, construction, manufacturing, transport, mining and community services. However, the electricity industry reported a quarterly decrease.

The year-on-year, basic salary/wages increased by R26,2-billion or 3,8% between June 2021 and June 2022.

Bonus paid to employees decreased by R11,9-billion or -20% from R59,2-billion in March 2022 to R47,4-billion in June 2022. This was largely due to decreases in the following industries: business services, manufacturing, trade, construction and electricity. However, there were increases in the following industry: transport and community services.

The year-on-year, bonus payments increased by R5,9-billion or 14,3% between June 2021 and June 2022.

Overtime paid to employees increased by R2-billion or 9,6% from R20,9-billion in March 2022 to R22,9-billion in June 2022. This was largely due to increases in the following industries: business services, construction, manufacturing, community services, trade, transport and electricity.

The year-on-year overtime payments increased by R1,5-billion or 7,1% between June 2021 and June 2022.

Average monthly earnings showed a quarter-on-quarter increase of 3,7%, from R23 697 in February 2022 to R24 578 in May 2022. Year-on-year, average monthly earnings increased by 4%.