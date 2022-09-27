Full Stack Developer

Proudly South African my client has a global footprint and over 60 years of experience in the manufacture, distribution and support of material handling equipment to a broad spectrum of industries.
My client based in Richards Bay is looking for a Full Stack Software Developer to join their team of developers!
Requirements:
- Diploma / Degree in Information Technology (Computer Science) or equivalent qualification.
- Minimum of 8 years of relevant experience as a developer in database design, web development & API.
- Demonstrated strong software process discipline including best-practice design, development, testing, and build/deploy disciplines with the ability to close out projects completely.
- Experience in C#, .Net, .Net WebAPI, SQL, JavaScript, PHP, HTML, MS SQL, MYSQL and GitLab.
- Proficient in MS Office products.
- Demonstrated experience as a project-leader or technical-leader.
- Good understanding of new HTML developments and mobile application developments.
- Extensive understanding of project management methodologies
- Familiarity with JavaScript frameworks such as Angular JS, React and Amber.
Duties:
- Code/build solutions from technical requirements that are highly complex using C#, .Net and JavaScript programming and related development technologies.
- Develop and execute unit tests and functional test coverage for assigned coding and system changes to ensure quality and conformity to technical and business requirements and standards.
- Adhere to defined processes and procedures to ensure the quality of the technical solution.
- Prepare for and participate in code reviews as requested.
- Thoroughly document code and system changes. (GitLab)
- Develop mobile and web applications as well as APIs to link existing systems.
- Participate as a technical member of a development team
- As assigned, assume project or technical lead roles.
- Achieve business and technical objectives and schedule by designing, implementing, testing, and supporting technical application solutions.
- Solid understanding and expertise on Cross-browser/ functional / performance issues.
- Data migration from legacy system to MYSQL / MSSQL databases.
- Assisting & implementation of MYSQL / MSSQL database system configuration.
- Assist with the definition and implementation of best practice database design and architecture
- Implement Data transfers utilising ODBC protocols and interfaces.
If you are keen on getting an application across, kindly forward your CV to: [Email Address Removed]
Let me help you get your next great venture!
Desired Skills:
- C#
- SQL
- HTML
- Angular
- React
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years