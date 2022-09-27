Full Stack Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Richards Bay

Sep 27, 2022

Proudly South African my client has a global footprint and over 60 years of experience in the manufacture, distribution and support of material handling equipment to a broad spectrum of industries.

My client based in Richards Bay is looking for a Full Stack Software Developer to join their team of developers!

Requirements:

  • Diploma / Degree in Information Technology (Computer Science) or equivalent qualification.
  • Minimum of 8 years of relevant experience as a developer in database design, web development & API.
  • Demonstrated strong software process discipline including best-practice design, development, testing, and build/deploy disciplines with the ability to close out projects completely.
  • Experience in C#, .Net, .Net WebAPI, SQL, JavaScript, PHP, HTML, MS SQL, MYSQL and GitLab.
  • Proficient in MS Office products.
  • Demonstrated experience as a project-leader or technical-leader.
  • Good understanding of new HTML developments and mobile application developments.
  • Extensive understanding of project management methodologies
  • Familiarity with JavaScript frameworks such as Angular JS, React and Amber.

Duties:

  • Code/build solutions from technical requirements that are highly complex using C#, .Net and JavaScript programming and related development technologies.
  • Develop and execute unit tests and functional test coverage for assigned coding and system changes to ensure quality and conformity to technical and business requirements and standards.
  • Adhere to defined processes and procedures to ensure the quality of the technical solution.
  • Prepare for and participate in code reviews as requested.
  • Thoroughly document code and system changes. (GitLab)
  • Develop mobile and web applications as well as APIs to link existing systems.
  • Participate as a technical member of a development team
  • As assigned, assume project or technical lead roles.
  • Achieve business and technical objectives and schedule by designing, implementing, testing, and supporting technical application solutions.
  • Solid understanding and expertise on Cross-browser/ functional / performance issues.
  • Data migration from legacy system to MYSQL / MSSQL databases.
  • Assisting & implementation of MYSQL / MSSQL database system configuration.
  • Assist with the definition and implementation of best practice database design and architecture
  • Implement Data transfers utilising ODBC protocols and interfaces.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • SQL
  • HTML
  • Angular
  • React

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

