Full Stack Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Richards Bay

Proudly South African my client has a global footprint and over 60 years of experience in the manufacture, distribution and support of material handling equipment to a broad spectrum of industries.

My client based in Richards Bay is looking for a Full Stack Software Developer to join their team of developers!

Requirements:

Diploma / Degree in Information Technology (Computer Science) or equivalent qualification.

Minimum of 8 years of relevant experience as a developer in database design, web development & API.

Demonstrated strong software process discipline including best-practice design, development, testing, and build/deploy disciplines with the ability to close out projects completely.

Experience in C#, .Net, .Net WebAPI, SQL, JavaScript, PHP, HTML, MS SQL, MYSQL and GitLab.

Proficient in MS Office products.

Demonstrated experience as a project-leader or technical-leader.

Good understanding of new HTML developments and mobile application developments.

Extensive understanding of project management methodologies

Familiarity with JavaScript frameworks such as Angular JS, React and Amber.

Duties:

Code/build solutions from technical requirements that are highly complex using C#, .Net and JavaScript programming and related development technologies.

Develop and execute unit tests and functional test coverage for assigned coding and system changes to ensure quality and conformity to technical and business requirements and standards.

Adhere to defined processes and procedures to ensure the quality of the technical solution.

Prepare for and participate in code reviews as requested.

Thoroughly document code and system changes. (GitLab)

Develop mobile and web applications as well as APIs to link existing systems.

Participate as a technical member of a development team

As assigned, assume project or technical lead roles.

Achieve business and technical objectives and schedule by designing, implementing, testing, and supporting technical application solutions.

Solid understanding and expertise on Cross-browser/ functional / performance issues.

Data migration from legacy system to MYSQL / MSSQL databases.

Assisting & implementation of MYSQL / MSSQL database system configuration.

Assist with the definition and implementation of best practice database design and architecture

Implement Data transfers utilising ODBC protocols and interfaces.

Desired Skills:

C#

SQL

HTML

Angular

React

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

