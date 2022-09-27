integration developer

Our client based in Melrose is urgently looking to hire an Integration Architect with a Consulting background on a permanent Contract.
Key Responsibilities
- Develop new functionality using Azure Integration services for Serverless Computing in Azure Integration Services like Logic Apps, Service Bus and Event Grid
- Develop with Azure Integration Services to connect cloud and on-premises applications through a unified set of cloud services with Azure API Management.
- Develop Enterprise API using REST, JSON, Swagger.
- Develop Cloud to Cloud and Cloud to On-Premise Integration solutions.
Qualifications / Experience
- Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent is required in Computer Science or Information Systems or Computer Engineering.
- 3 – 10+ years Development Experience.
- +1 year experience with Microsoft Azure.
- Experience with integration platforms.
- Experience with Azure DevOps, CI/CD.
- Knowledge and experience with integration with other systems and cloud structure.
- Experience with creating/maintaining and consuming RESTful API’s.
- Must have good knowledge of software programming concepts such Object-Oriented programming, Relational database design and agile methodology.
Preferred Skills
- A solid understanding across the Azure platform (Compute, Data, PaaS)
- A strong understanding on Azure Integration Services (like API Management, Logic Apps, Azure Functions, Service Bus, Storage, Event Grid and App Services).
- Proficient in Java, C# and/or .NET Core/Framework with a good knowledge of their ecosystems.
- Strong understanding of object-oriented programming.
- Demonstrated experience designing, creating, testing, and consuming REST APIs with a focus on flexibility, security and performance
- Familiar with various design and architectural patterns.
- Understanding of fundamental design principles for building a scalable application.
- Experience in working with database schemas that represent and support business processes.
- Proficient understanding of code versioning tools such as SVN and GIT.
-
Familiarity with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery (CI/CD).
-
Ability to learn quickly and adopt rapidly to the latest technologies and best practices.
- Strong problem solving and troubleshooting skills with the ability to exercise mature judgment.
- Possess excellent communication and presentation skills and be able to work in a dynamic environment with rapidly changing environment.
- Experience working with both Agile and Waterfall application development.
- Experience with integrating with Azure services and integration platforms such as webMethods or Mulesoft.
Desired Skills:
- integration developer
- Azure Integration
- (CI/CD).
- git
- java
- .net
- REST
- Azure platform
- Swagger.
- Azure DevOps
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree