IOS Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Our client is looking for a mobile developer to build and maintain mobile applications for most of our exciting projects. You will be required to work closely with the rest of the talented team to reach the company and clients’ objectives by using your exceptional skills to craft beautiful code.

JOB REQUIREMENTS:

4 – 6 years of coding experience in the following languages/technologies:

iOS native (Swift/Objective-C)

React Native & Flutter knowledge would be an advantage.

Knowledge of RESTful web services

Knowledge of Atlassian Suite(JIRA, BitBucket), Git, GitLab

Building automated deployment pipelines for iOS deployments.

Experience with third-party libraries and APIs

Working knowledge of the general mobile landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features

Knowledge of Test automation tools like Selenium and Appium

JOB DUTIES:-

Write Software in line with industry standards & design patterns:- Guide and implement software and product design- Produce code in line with project requirements- Implement and maintain appropriate security standards- Perform and request code reviews- Write and maintain unit and functional test- Debug software for optimum functioning:- Reproducing and locate source of reported bugs and issues- Fix bugs and issues- Communicate errors and solutions to product owners /QA- Maintain software and related repositories & databases- Manage source code and versioning- Manage branching and pull requests- Manage Projects- Provide accurate estimates for new work and assessment for work complete- Manage projects task in line with project workflow- Identifying and suggesting functional improvements- Work with product owners to plan and execute project sprints- Keep Current with the development environment- Maintain and improve skill set- Identify developmental needs and motivate for additional training

COMPETENCIES:-

Collaborative – A problem solver- Independent thinker- Organised- Professional

