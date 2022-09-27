IT Developer at InSync Solutions – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

Job Function:

To support the software development process within the organisation by providing technical insights and ideas throughout the SDLC and producing neat, semi-complex and accurate code and queries, according to our agreed standards and practices, within a variety of different software system types. To adhere to and support the implementation of software development standards, technologies utilized, and technical system architecture.

Key Performance Areas:

Shows appetite and aptitude for owning responsibility of technical decisions for one or many projects.

Aptly manages team demands on his/her time as well as on-time delivery according to specified deadlines.

Demonstrates interest in improving the company’s technical awareness, depth and use of technology across the business.

Demonstrates responsibility with the team for customer support / bug fixing and highlighting areas for improvement.

Review, improve and maintain current systems.

Working closely with analysts, designers and staff.

Producing detailed specifications and writing the programme codes.

Unit testing of own code before Integration testing by testers.

Preparation of training manuals for users where necessary.

Desired Skills:

oo

ASP

MS SQL

SQL Server

Telerik

Program Code

ASP NET

MVC

C#

.Net

Web Services

Raxor

Javascript

Ajax

HTML

Jquery

Kendo

SVN

TFS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Imperial InSync Solutions is a logistics solutions provider to customers in various industries. Our solutions aims to fulfill the customer promise made to the end customer of the supply chains we provide services to, or operate in.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

Medical Aid

