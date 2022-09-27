IT Support Technician

Purpose:

To provide technical support assistance by configuring, testing, repairing, maintaining and upgrading computer software and hardware.

Duties and responsibilities

Your duties and responsibilities will include, but will not be limited to the following:

? Desktop Support

? Office 365 Basic Administration

? Microsoft Group Policy (Creation, Implementation, Administration, Troubleshooting)

? DNS, WINS, DHCP (Configuration, Administration)

? Networking Devices (Switches, Routers, Fibre, and more)

? Infrastructure maintenance

? Create and maintain comprehensive documentation as it relates to server and network topology equipment, and configuration(s).

? Create, request, and present technical specifications and requirements for purchasing of new equipment.

? Participated in after-hours upgrades, troubleshooting, and/or on-call availability as needed. ? Standard system administration duties including server install, System/Application install and patch management, Windows problem determination and resolution, log analysis, etc.

? Configure, test, and maintain LAN equipment and services, including switches, routers, firewalls and VPN.

? Identify, diagnose, and resolve network problems including network connectivity, traffic utilization, etc. using available network tools.

? Provide Infrastructure services in all areas needed: storage networking, Operating System, network security, directory services, server virtualization using system backup and restore, system and network monitoring, application installation and configuration

? VOIP Support

Education and Qualifications:

? Matric – Grade 12

? A+, N+

? Microsoft Administrator Certification Path with at least 2 passed certificates

? Veeam Certification – advantageous

? VMWare Certification – advantageous

? 3 Year IT Diploma – advantageous

? IT Degree – advantageous

? Own vehicle required – advantageous

Experience:

Minimum – 3 years’ experience in:

? Advance Desktop Troubleshooting

? Microsoft Windows Server Environment (All)

? Microsoft Active Directory Infrastructure

? Hypervisor (VMWare)

? Microsoft Exchange Server (365)

? Office 365 Administrator Portal

? Antivirus Solutions (ESET)

? Backups Solutions (Veeam)

? File and Print Server Administration

? VOIP ? Firewall – Rules and Policies

? IPSEC

? VPN

Advantage:

? Mimecast

? AWS

? Azure

? Disaster Recovery Solutions / Processes

? Processes and Procedures (Solutions, Implementation)

Desired Skills:

Desktop Trouble shooting

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Dynamic, fast paced environment working with extremely high tech products, our client is a leader in Cash Management Solutions

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

