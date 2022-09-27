Manager of IT Enterprise Architecture (Cloud Contact Center) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

SERVE as an expert consultant for key IT projects, system integrations and system developments as the next Manager of IT Enterprise Architecture sought by a dynamic Consultancy in Cape Town. You will also act as a Senior Advisor to the Advanced IT Services Department, using technical and analytical skills to assist in detecting and solving complex IT challenges. The successful candidate must hold a suitable Degree with 7 years professional ICT experience in a similarly broad area of responsibility with corresponding leadership experience and at least 5 years’ experience designing and developing omni channel contact center solutions and technologies. Your tech toolset should include – Genesys Engage or Genesys Cloud CCAAS platforms, Azure Cognitive Services, Google DialogueFlow & Cognigy AI, AWS / Google Hyperscalers, Citrix, SQL, MPLS, SD-WAN, VPN, HPE Cluster or similar environments, 2FA security systems, VMware Hyperconverged Infrastructure and Active Directory.

DUTIES:

In your capacity as Senior Advisor –

Keep abreast of latest developments in Genesys and Cloud technologies, in order to provide insights that will influence the technology-driven corporate omni channel IT strategy.

Expand the digital service platform by evaluating new and upcoming Genesys & Cloud features, then test and promote the concepts that will add value to business or customer experience.

Drive continuous improvements and efficiencies of existing IT services, by following the Agile methodology of Develop, Test, Release, Feedback & Improve.

Assist in the development of a holistic view of all technology in the enterprise (Enterprise Architecture Strategy) by using an Enterprise Architecture (EA) framework as guideline.

General Tasks –

Oversee, improve and upgrade enterprise services, software and hardware.

Assist in the scope, review and refinement of proposals that will go out on RFP to external vendors.

Cooperate with main stakeholders being e.g., IT Operations, Senior Management, Business Development, Quality and Training, Finance and Controlling, Operations Management as well as active consulting of clients.

Represent the IT Enterprise Architecture Department in meetings.

Exchange with vendors on market trends and possible wins for the business.

Support IT projects.

Control external service providers and partners.

Develop project budgets, controlling and reporting on expenditure.

Exchange and align continuously with IT Operations.

Any other IT Enterprise Architecture related topics and duties.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

A relevant Degree.

Experience/Skills –

An IT professional with at least 7 years of professional ICT experience in a similarly broad area of responsibility with corresponding leadership experience.

A minimum of 5 years’ experience in designing and developing omni channel contact center solutions and technologies.

The ability to develop and maintain a future orientated innovative IT strategy for the provision of an enabling, stable and reliable information, communication and technology services platform.

Familiar with modern aspects of computing, including virtualization, cloud and hybrid, hyper-converged computing, and software defined infrastructures.

Proven experience and track record in managing contact center environments (Genesys or similar) including infrastructure related topics.

Demonstrated progressive technology leadership experience e.g., Work from Home solutions, Digitalisation & Automation.

Familiar with Agile Management methodologies and use them in a targeted and experienced manner.

Can demonstrate experience and understand regulatory compliance topics (ISO, PCI, GDPR).

Excellent presentation skills.

Ability to manage global teams and drive outcomes virtually.

Willingness and ability to travel.

Technical Skills/Experience:

Genesys Engage or Genesys Cloud CCAAS platforms

Azure Cognitive Services, Google DialogueFlow & Cognigy AI

MS Azure / AWS / Google Hyperscalers

Citrix & Citrix Cloud virtual desktop environment

SQL, data sourcing, enterprise data management

Network security and architecture (MPLS, SD-WAN, VPN)

Server infrastructure (HPE Cluster or similar environments)

2FA security systems

VMware Hyperconverged Infrastructure

Active Directory

ATTRIBUTES:

You develop your team in an entrepreneurial way and embody a digital and agile mindset.

You are someone who wants to make a difference in the Digital SME sector.

You are actively involved in change processes; you have internalised transformation and active engagement with regards to new topics and innovations.

Must possess excellent communication skills (both verbal and written), with proven ability to communicate effectively with all levels of employees.

Strong Leadership skills and proven ability in leading a team to achieve objectives.

Ability to function effectively within a multilingual and multicultural environment.

Demonstrates effective relationship building, problem solving, negotiating, goal setting.

Exceptional critical thinking and analytical skills.

Must be very detail orientated, and able to multitask efficiently.

Possess the ability to work independently and adapt work schedule to the needs of the department.

Proven track record of problem-solving and innovation.

Ability to manage external suppliers globally ensuring SLAs are met or exceeded.

Well-developed decision-making skills.

Self-motivated and proactive.

Able to think strategically.

