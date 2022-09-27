PHP Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Our client based in Cape Town is looking for a PHP Developer to develop powerful web applications that are highly impactful.
Job Duties:
- Designing and developing web solutions that are innovative, which automate businesses and allow companies to grow.
- Creating custom, complex, and automated database-driven web apps, websites, and platforms.
- Optimal quality assurance and thorough testing, your end-product is always of exceptional standards.
Required Experience or Skills:-
Experience as a PHP Developer- Experience working for a tech giant or a small web development agency.- 3 years of PHP and object-orientated coding- knowledge and experience working on MVC PHP frameworks (Laravel, Code Igniter, etc).- Solid understanding of MySQL, relational database- Design and writing complex SQL queries.- APIS integrations are no problem.- Exposed to and integrated projects with third party API providers.- Having some extra experience with HTML5, CSS3, and SASS will be advantageous- Solid experience with JavaScript and jQuery experience, will be advantageous
As a candidate, you will get:-
Exposure to top National and International projects.- A healthy and fun working environment filled with like-minded tech enthusiasts.- Constant training from the company – you can look forward to weekly training to improve your skills.- Friday’s occasional choppy braais.- Friday afternoons jamming to music, playing arcade games, playing pool and table tennis, while enjoying a cold brewski at the office.- A pizza day to celebrate your arrival.
Desired Skills:
- HTML5
- CSS3
- SASS
- APIs
- laravel
- php
- sql
- sql queries
- jquery
- javascript
- PHP frameworks
- Laravel
- Symfony
- CakePHP
- MVC frameworks
- PHP Development