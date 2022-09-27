Programme Administrator at Datonomy Solutions – Western Cape Cape Town

We are seeking an Agile Programme Administrator.

Key Focus

A Project Office Coordinator provides essential support to a project/ project’s environment, working closely with the Portfolio/ Project Manager and in collaboration with other team members, to achieve project success. This role administratively assists Portfolio/ Project Managers with the development and implementation of projects, including project plans, policies and solutions, and contributes to issue resolution and escalation, basic investigations, analysis activities and planning and monitoring activities.

They support the projects office environment with essential administrative support such as meeting logistics, minutes, travel & procurement, as well as providing support on the enabling systems.

Effective Onboarding and Exit Management of project staff

Onboarding Facilitate the Onboarding of new project/ programme employees including access to building and IT Systems, seating, and required IT assets Assist in receiving, welcoming, socialising new staff to the work environment Exit Management



Track/monitor all contracts that terminate and ensure effective exit management. This includes removing system accesses, end dating employee records, retrieval of issued assets etc.

Meeting Administration & Minute Taking

Identify and track all the different meetings/ sessions and pro-actively communicate/co-ordinate for their preparation by: Create, maintain and adhere to governance calendar, and distribution lists Determine the nature and requirements for the meeting (size, connectivity, duration, attendance needed etc.) Book meeting rooms/catering/set up technology/connection. Undertake any travel bookings and arrangements if required Co-ordinate the most suitable time between all required attendees and set meeting date/time/venue Confirm agenda and send out to attendees Co-ordinate between staff to prepare and professionally compile meeting packs and send out prior to meeting. Track meeting attendance in the Attendance Register for quorum purposes and keep PM updated. Take accurate minutes at meetings (decisions, actions etc.) and distribute to attendees where applicable



Document Management

Following meetings, accurately update plans and relevant project documentation/reports

Maintain an effective documentation repository adhering to document security governances.

Follow up on RAID’s actions and decisions with owners for updates/ feedback and update various log.

Produce and distribute consolidated project performance reports on various project related activities

Project Finance Administration

Undertake the effective administration and reporting of the project budget and costs in terms of: Track budget expenses against the cost baseline. Ensure costs are correctly allocated Investigate errors or overspend items, and undertake corrections (journals/reversals) Follow up on queries Run/generate a final monthly financial report based on actuals Undertake invoice processing for project expenses (incl. Travel bookings) Monitor and manage project reporting tool Administer procurement orders and payments (i.e.: vendor payment, asset purchases etc.)



Qualifications

Matric + 0 – 5 years relevant experience

Project management certification will be advantageous

Agile/Scrum master experience will be beneficial

Desired Skills:

Programme

Administrator

Agile

