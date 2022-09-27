SAP Authorisations Consultant – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

Introduction
To provide SAP Authorisation support and to be the first line of response
Duties & Responsibilities
- Attend to and resolving SAP authorisations calls in line with SLA’s
- Responsible for role testing in the QA system & drafting test scripts for UAT
- Action SAP Share Point Access request on CRM
- Trouble shooting SAP Authorisation errors
- Runing GRC and SAP access reports
- Raising requests for changes on SAP solutions management
Experience & Qualification
- Relevant tertiary qualification in IT or Finance
- 3 years’ experience with SAP ABAP
- SAP Authorisation experience and courses are essential
- Solid understand SAP 3rd Tier landscape
- Experience working with SAP applications like SAP DB, BI/BW, Fiori or Solmon
- SAP GRC basic Risk Analysis experience
- Experience working with different authorisation strategies
Desired Skills:
- Sap Bw
- SAP
- SAP HANA
- SAP Solutions
- ABAP
- SAP support
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund