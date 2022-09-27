Scrum Master III at Salt – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our client is one of the leading retailers in the Sub-Saharan African Market and they are looking for a seasoned Scrum Master to join their ranks while they roll out innovative projects across the group.

Role Purpose

The purpose of the Senior Scrum Master is to lead scrum teams in agile development and achievement of product goals, including defining and refining backlog items, planning and managing multiple feature developments, sprints/iterations, sprint reviews and retrospectives with the aim of delivering high-value increments that meet the Definition of Done.

This is a Servant Leader role that builds trust-based relationships, stimulates empowerment and transparency, drives commitment, and encourages collaboration, flexibility, empathy and ethical behaviour within the scrum team, stakeholders and the customers they serve. Furthermore, this role facilitates trains, coaches and facilitates scrum to the larger team by ensuring the scrum framework is followed. The nature of projects in this role are generally high impact within a domain and do from time-to-time impact other domains.

Functional Portfolios that they are looking for:

Planning and Merchandising

Digital Technologies / Ecommerce

Retail and Functional Services

Data and Analytics

Engagement and Strategy

IT Financial Services Role Description

Scrum Team and Service Delivery:

Ensure relevant teams are practising core Agile principles of collaboration, prioritization, team accountability, and visibility in accordance with relevant standards.

Support the product development process, the Product Owner and the scrum delivery team to ensure delivery of solutions and product releases.

Participate proactively in developing and maintaining team standards in order to maximise team performance.

Provide the team with relevant prerequisites before sprints to enable them to deliver against expectations.

Facilitate the team delivery ensuring the sprint promises remains unobstructed, mitigating external disruptions and distractions, whenever possible, to ensure optimal team effectiveness.

Identify key dependencies and manage them closely to ensure delivery.

Monitor and raise issues / blockers / risks early so they can be mitigated or cleared, enabling the team to deliver optimally.

Track and ensure that delivery takes place according to the definition of Ready and/or Done.

Optimise the velocity of delivery and focus on continuous improvement to enhance delivery and meet business needs.

Facilitate discussions leading to collective decision-making, goal setting and conflict resolution within the team to ensure optimal team functioning.

Maintain process documentation in accordance with best practice standards.

Qualifications and experience

Degree or Diploma in Information Technology or a related field

Scrum Master foundation certification (i.e., Certified Scrum Master / Agile Certified Practitioner / Professional Scrum Master) or relevant Scrum Master training

+3 years’ relevant experience as a Scrum Master or similar role

Experience managing multiple scrum teams and feature development in one backlog and understanding of standard software development roles and responsibilities

