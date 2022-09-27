Senior Agile Project Manager at Datonomy Solutions – Western Cape Cape Town

We are seeking a Senior Agile Project Manager to support one of our Strategic Programmes.
Senior Project Manager
Overview
The incumbent will be responsible for managing:
- A new retail product development delivery for our SADC region
- Coaching agile product development delivery with the delivery teams he/she will work with
Key Result Areas
- Project Planning – Developing plans of action to get assigned products completed;
- Delivery Management – Features are delivered on time, on budget, and with the functionality specified by stakeholders
- Scope and Quality Management – Ensure stakeholder specified requirements and customer expectations are delivered/ met
- Communication and Reporting – Set and manage expectations with team members and stakeholders, track and monitor, communicate progress and escalate key risks and issues
- Stakeholder Management – Monitor and manage multiple client expectations.
Requirements, Skills, Qualifications
Education
- Matric + 3 Year Tertiary Qualification + 5 years relevant experience OR
- Matric + 7 years relevant experience
- Formal training and certification in a recognised Agile/SAFe methodology
- Formal training and certification in a recognised project management methodology
Industry Experience
- Experience in managing EPICS in a complex information technology environment
- Experience in managing EPICS with stakeholders across various geographies
- Strong understanding of Retail insurance product development
Technical Skills
- Technical IT Knowledge
- Scope & Quality Management
- Integrated Change Control
- Project Planning & Integration
- Budget and Cost Control
- Risk, Opportunity and Issue Management
- Stakeholder Management & Communication Management
Technology Skills
- Highly competent in the use of Microsoft suite of applications, MS Project, JIRA, TEAMS Planner, MIRO, Trello, O365
- Experience in using PPO and Jira to manage work items would be beneficial
Management Skills
- Ability to manage and oversee insurance product design and technical staff
Personal Qualities
- Self Management & Personal Mastery (self learning)
- Positive, high energy and determined
- Must be results oriented/ focused on Customer first
- Innovative, well-developed problem solving and decision making skills
- Stakeholder Management
- Leading with Influence
- Collaborative
Language Skills/ Communication Skills
- Fluent spoken and written English
- Excellent verbal and written communication
- Ability to communicate across multi-cultures in the African continent
Desired Skills:
- Senior
- Agile
- Project