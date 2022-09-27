Senior Agile Project Manager at Datonomy Solutions – Western Cape Cape Town

We are seeking a Senior Agile Project Manager to support one of our Strategic Programmes.

Senior Project Manager

Overview

The incumbent will be responsible for managing:

A new retail product development delivery for our SADC region

Coaching agile product development delivery with the delivery teams he/she will work with

Key Result Areas

– Set and manage expectations with team members and stakeholders, track and monitor, communicate progress and escalate key risks and issues Stakeholder Management – Monitor and manage multiple client expectations.

Requirements, Skills, Qualifications

Education

Matric + 3 Year Tertiary Qualification + 5 years relevant experience OR

Matric + 7 years relevant experience

Formal training and certification in a recognised Agile/SAFe methodology

Formal training and certification in a recognised project management methodology

Industry Experience

Experience in managing EPICS in a complex information technology environment

Experience in managing EPICS with stakeholders across various geographies

Strong understanding of Retail insurance product development

Technical Skills

Technical IT Knowledge

Scope & Quality Management

Integrated Change Control

Project Planning & Integration

Budget and Cost Control

Risk, Opportunity and Issue Management

Stakeholder Management & Communication Management

Technology Skills

Highly competent in the use of Microsoft suite of applications, MS Project, JIRA, TEAMS Planner, MIRO, Trello, O365

Experience in using PPO and Jira to manage work items would be beneficial

Management Skills

Ability to manage and oversee insurance product design and technical staff

Personal Qualities

Self Management & Personal Mastery (self learning)

Positive, high energy and determined

Must be results oriented/ focused on Customer first

Innovative, well-developed problem solving and decision making skills

Stakeholder Management

Leading with Influence

Collaborative

Language Skills/ Communication Skills

Fluent spoken and written English

Excellent verbal and written communication

Ability to communicate across multi-cultures in the African continent

