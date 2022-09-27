Our client who is in the Engineering industry, based in Pretoria is looking for a Sharepoint Developer.
Minimum Requirements:
- Related Bachelor’s degree or Diploma.
- 2+ years’ experience planning and delivering SharePoint Server (SPS) solutions
- SharePoint Server 2013+ certified or equivalent experience
- 2+ years’ experience planning and delivering Microsoft SharePoint Online solutions
- Experience deploying production systems on the Microsoft SharePoint Online platform
- Experienced with configuring, customizing, and integrating Microsoft SharePoint Online
solutions
- Experienced with gathering business and technical requirements for Microsoft SharePoint
Online solutions
- Knowledge of a full range of SharePoint-related technologies
- Power Automate (Flow)
- Experience building solutions using SPFx and related technologies and tools including NPM
and Node.js.
- Firm grasp of SharePoint web API and MS Graph capabilities
- Understanding and experience with PnP Provisioning tools.
- 2+ years’ experience in developing web-based solutions (#C.NET, JavaScript with knowledge
of [URL Removed] a strong benefit)
- Office development experience would be beneficial
Skills and Characteristics:
- Self-driven, quality and results-oriented with an ability to work well under pressure.
- Able to own the technical delivery of the project and work autonomously and as a team.
- Strong, clear, and precise verbal and written communication skills.
- Analytical, methodical and detail orientated.
- Be able to prioritize and handle many tasks with great attention to detail
- Reliable, determined, hardworking.
- Have proficient specification and design documentation experience.
Desired Skills:
- SharePoint Server (SPS)
- SharePoint Server 2013
- harePoint web API
- React.js
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree