SHAREPOINT DEVELOPER

Sep 27, 2022

Our client who is in the Engineering industry, based in Pretoria is looking for a Sharepoint Developer.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Related Bachelor’s degree or Diploma.
  • 2+ years’ experience planning and delivering SharePoint Server (SPS) solutions
  • SharePoint Server 2013+ certified or equivalent experience
  • 2+ years’ experience planning and delivering Microsoft SharePoint Online solutions
  • Experience deploying production systems on the Microsoft SharePoint Online platform
  • Experienced with configuring, customizing, and integrating Microsoft SharePoint Online
    solutions
  • Experienced with gathering business and technical requirements for Microsoft SharePoint
    Online solutions
  • Knowledge of a full range of SharePoint-related technologies
  • Power Automate (Flow)
  • Experience building solutions using SPFx and related technologies and tools including NPM
    and Node.js.
  • Firm grasp of SharePoint web API and MS Graph capabilities
  • Understanding and experience with PnP Provisioning tools.
  • 2+ years’ experience in developing web-based solutions (#C.NET, JavaScript with knowledge
    of [URL Removed] a strong benefit)
  • Office development experience would be beneficial

Skills and Characteristics:

  • Self-driven, quality and results-oriented with an ability to work well under pressure.
  • Able to own the technical delivery of the project and work autonomously and as a team.
  • Strong, clear, and precise verbal and written communication skills.
  • Analytical, methodical and detail orientated.
  • Be able to prioritize and handle many tasks with great attention to detail
  • Reliable, determined, hardworking.
  • Have proficient specification and design documentation experience.

Desired Skills:

  • SharePoint Server (SPS)
  • SharePoint Server 2013
  • harePoint web API
  • React.js

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

