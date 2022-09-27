SHAREPOINT DEVELOPER

Our client who is in the Engineering industry, based in Pretoria is looking for a Sharepoint Developer.

Minimum Requirements:

Related Bachelor’s degree or Diploma.

2+ years’ experience planning and delivering SharePoint Server (SPS) solutions

SharePoint Server 2013+ certified or equivalent experience

2+ years’ experience planning and delivering Microsoft SharePoint Online solutions

Experience deploying production systems on the Microsoft SharePoint Online platform

Experienced with configuring, customizing, and integrating Microsoft SharePoint Online

solutions

solutions Experienced with gathering business and technical requirements for Microsoft SharePoint

Online solutions

Online solutions Knowledge of a full range of SharePoint-related technologies

Power Automate (Flow)

Experience building solutions using SPFx and related technologies and tools including NPM

and Node.js.

and Node.js. Firm grasp of SharePoint web API and MS Graph capabilities

Understanding and experience with PnP Provisioning tools.

2+ years’ experience in developing web-based solutions (#C.NET, JavaScript with knowledge

of [URL Removed] a strong benefit)

of [URL Removed] a strong benefit) Office development experience would be beneficial

Skills and Characteristics:

Self-driven, quality and results-oriented with an ability to work well under pressure.

Able to own the technical delivery of the project and work autonomously and as a team.

Strong, clear, and precise verbal and written communication skills.

Analytical, methodical and detail orientated.

Be able to prioritize and handle many tasks with great attention to detail

Reliable, determined, hardworking.

Have proficient specification and design documentation experience.

Desired Skills:

SharePoint Server (SPS)

SharePoint Server 2013

harePoint web API

React.js

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position