Software Engineer

My client being in the Automotive Sector is looking for a Senior Software Engineer to join their team.

The ideal candidate must have experience working in the Automotive industry.

This amazing opportunity is a 12-month contract with the view to extend.

What we require from you:

Minimum of 5 years of experience in an automotive environment

Programming automotive software on production equipment

Designing software solutions and able to troubleshoot bugs

Knowledge of programming languages(Java, C#, HTML, CSS and Python)

Experience on working on PLCs, eg. for Siemens or Adam Bradley PLCs

Must be able to do the programming on such PLCs.

Desired Skills:

PLC

C#

Java

Automotive

Engineering Software

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

