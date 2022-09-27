Software Engineer

Sep 27, 2022

My client being in the Automotive Sector is looking for a Senior Software Engineer to join their team.

The ideal candidate must have experience working in the Automotive industry.

This amazing opportunity is a 12-month contract with the view to extend.

What we require from you:

  • Minimum of 5 years of experience in an automotive environment
  • Programming automotive software on production equipment
  • Designing software solutions and able to troubleshoot bugs
  • Knowledge of programming languages(Java, C#, HTML, CSS and Python)
  • Experience on working on PLCs, eg. for Siemens or Adam Bradley PLCs
  • Must be able to do the programming on such PLCs.

If you are keen on finding out more about this amazing opportunity, don’t hesitate. Send your CV to [Email Address Removed].

Desired Skills:

  • PLC
  • C#
  • Java
  • Automotive
  • Engineering Software

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.