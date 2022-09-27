Software Engineer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

My client being in the Automotive Sector is looking for a Senior Software Engineer to join their team.
The ideal candidate must have experience working in the Automotive industry.
This amazing opportunity is a 12-month contract with the view to extend.
What we require from you:
- Minimum of 5 years of experience in an automotive environment
- Programming automotive software on production equipment
- Designing software solutions and able to troubleshoot bugs
- Knowledge of programming languages(Java, C#, HTML, CSS and Python)
- Experience on working on PLCs, eg. for Siemens or Adam Bradley PLCs
- Must be able to do the programming on such PLCs.
If you are keen on finding out more about this amazing opportunity, don’t hesitate. Send your CV to [Email Address Removed].
Desired Skills:
- PLC
- C#
- Java
- Automotive
- Engineering Software
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years