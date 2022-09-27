Support Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

- Diploma/Certificate in IT Technical Course
- 2 + years expierence in MSSQL, MySQL
- High level expierce in ACI Postilion suite of products
- Linux knowledge and experience
- Business Analyst skill will be an advantange
- Production environment, support, upgrade and security
- Setup and configure ACI Products
- Have strong problem solving skills
- Be able to write disaster recovery documentation, cutover processes
- Database Management
- Set up and maintain production systems etc.
- Salary will be depending on experience and qualifications
Desired Skills:
- mssql
- Mysql
- Linux
- socket
- Business Analyst
- Troubleshooting
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate