Support Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Sep 27, 2022

  • Diploma/Certificate in IT Technical Course
  • 2 + years expierence in MSSQL, MySQL
  • High level expierce in ACI Postilion suite of products
  • Linux knowledge and experience
  • Business Analyst skill will be an advantange
  • Production environment, support, upgrade and security
  • Setup and configure ACI Products
  • Have strong problem solving skills
  • Be able to write disaster recovery documentation, cutover processes
  • Database Management
  • Set up and maintain production systems etc.
  • Salary will be depending on experience and qualifications

Desired Skills:

  • mssql
  • Mysql
  • Linux
  • socket
  • Business Analyst
  • Troubleshooting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

