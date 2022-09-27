System Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Pinetown

The purpose of the role is to assess business requirements and document functional specifications for Developers. In addition, the incumbent will facilitate cohesive system functionality and structures as well as provide input to technical gaps resolution.
Responsibilities
- Translates business requirements into functional specifications for developers
- Investigates issue and formulates options for a way forward and produces specifications setting out resolutions
- Determines the business requirements by gathering information, data and insights, and outlines technical specifications
- Collaborates on the projects with different teams and commercial representatives to ensure all technical requirements are met.
- Provides knowledge transfer and direction to testing resources as well as oversight for test scenarios, scripts and cases
- Provides knowledge transfer to end users, support team and testing as necessary for any functional remediation, change, enhancement or break fix
- Contributes to solutions design
Experience and qualification
- A Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, Information Systems or Computer Sciences
- A minimum of 2-3 years’ experience with omnichannel systems for ecommerce and value added services.
- At least 2- 3 years’ experience in a similar role within a retail/omnichannel environment
- Ability to operate in an agile projects’ environment.
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- Business systems
- Business information systems
- Systems analysis
- Functional Analysis
- Analyse Business Processes
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund