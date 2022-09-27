Test Analyst

Sep 27, 2022

PRIMARY FUNCTION OF JOB:
The primary function of the Test Analyst is to:

  • Preparation and execution of Test Plans
  • Testing of software aligned with company guidelines and standards
  • UAT / Functional Testing to ensure that the delivered outputs align to the client requirements

The Test Analyst actively uses the software that he/she is testing, using every function and tool,
searching for results regarding performance, reliability, bugs and any other failures

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

  • Grade 12
  • ISTQB Foundation Certification in Software Testing
  • IT Qualification relevant tertiary degree or diploma will be an advantage
  • Previous experience with software testing specifically with UAT and Functional testing
  • Experience with quality assurance processes and modern testing methodologies within a software development environment
  • Experience with Defect-tracking tools and Database Concepts.
  • Experience within Insurance / InsurTech or Financial Services / FinTech will be an advantage.

Desired Skills:

  • UAT
  • User Acceptance Testing
  • Functional Testing

