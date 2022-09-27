WordPress Developer at Letsema Digital Marketing Agency

WORDPRESS DEVELOPER

The Letsema Group is looking to recruit an exceptional, high performing WordPress Developer to design, implement and manage websites for our select clients.

MAIN DUTIES/AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY:

Responsible for design and maintenance of the website, intranet and e-commerce platforms.

Design email templates in line with best practice.

Liaise closely with the Social Media team to ensure platforms are fully optimized.

Gather user requirements layout to design relevant pages across different platforms.

Provide technical solutions and provide innovative new ideas to solutions.

Developing cross-browser and cross-platform compatible solutions.

Communicate project progress to key stakeholders.

Ensure design is in line with the user experience, usability and best practice.

Key in developing systems, interfaces and integrating new technologies.

Develop new user-facing features.

Produce QRcodes and associated landing pages.

Liaise with networks for new technologies

Produce designs for social media pages.

To work with APIs to integrate systems and data.

Responsible for bug fixing and problem solving, to ensure optimum customer experience.

Manage upgrades and patches.

Build reusable code and libraries for future use.

Manage user acceptance testing and browser compatibility optimization.

Ensure content is in line with brand guidelines (for some Design roles).

Create and maintain online assets in line with brand.

Monitor and support performance.

Optimize application for maximum speed and scalability.

REQUIRED SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

Management/Softer Skills

Work to tight deadline dates.

Dynamic and positive attitude.

Passionate about web development and tools/ systems.

Communication skills.

Project management skills.

Excellent design skills and creative skills. (Web Designer).

Technical/Specific experience

Languages and scripting languages and libraries, e.g. Python, Java, PHP, Javascript, Node.js Javascript, JQuery, Java, .Net and API Integration.

Experience with HTML, CSS, XML, Flash Photoshop and Dreamweaver.

Knowledge of e-commerce web applications and open source platforms (varies across roles).

Database management, e.g. Oracle, SQL Server, MySQL

Configuration control experience, e.g. Github, Docker, Jira

Experience of mobile application development frameworks and technology, HTML, CSS, Flash, Photoshop and Dreamweaver

Knowledge and application of W3C web standards.

Understanding of browser compatibility issues.

Experience of maintaining and testing online platforms and interfacing systems (some roles).

Background in particular sector (Retail, FMCG) some roles.

Demonstrate experience of producing documentation and bug fixing methods.

Understanding of usability techniques.

An understanding of animation, illustration, presentation and publishing applications (Dreamweaver, Photoshop, InDesign etc)

Understanding of SEO.

Understanding of design principles for the design focused roles (colour, layout etc.)

Some roles ask for WordPress and experience of open source systems.

Understanding of website accessibility.

Experience in web development.

Desired Skills:

WordPress Development

HTML

SEO

animation

Java

Python

web design

PHP frameworks

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

MORE ABOUT LETSEMA

Letsema, founded in 1996, is a black-owned management consulting firm at the heart of a diversified investment group.

The word “Letsema” is of Sotho origin, meaning people coming together to work for a common purpose. This sense of collective effort towards a shared vision is our underlying philosophy.

We believe business can be a catalyst for positive social change.

Our consultancy provides specialist services across the value chain, helping companies set direction, accelerate their journey and ensure sustainability

Over the next 20-plus years, Letsema has developed a deep well of trusted experience across different industries in the private and public sector. The embodiment of its name, Letsema Consulting brings highly skilled, diverse people together to solve the questions posed to it. We believe diversity drives optimal partnerships, innovative thinking and sustainable impact.

We provide our partners with the intellect, resources and capabilities to identify previously unseen problems, rectify business deficiencies, design and implement new systems and revenue streams, and ultimately, make organisations more efficient and rewarding for their employees, external partners and customers.

Learn more/Apply for this position