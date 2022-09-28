Analyst Programmer II at Kwena – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Analyse user requirements, design, implement and support less complex technical systems. This is a permanent position based at the Head Office in Cape Town City Centre.
Job description
- Analysis, technical design, and development aligned to team processes & requirements
o Develop technical specifications from systems specifications.
o Design and code solutions of greater complexity and size from technical specifications.
- Maintain and support existing systems
o Interpret user requirements and translate into systems design.
o Investigate and solve systems issues.
o Ensure systems documentation is kept up to date.
- Ensures effective operations
o Implement approved changes as per change control and security process
o Plan, organize and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to own and other relevant areas
Minimum requirements
- 3-year IT Diploma
- Specific analysis and development skills
- Project management methodology
- Relevant business process context knowledge
- 3 -5 years programming/analyst programming experience
- 3-5 years’.NET C# Full stack development experience.
- Angular
- JavaScript, Typescript, Node
- Azure and AWS (very beneficial)
- MS SQL Server
- Experience in Unit Testing code and services.
- Experience with Azure DevOps or MS Team Foundation Server (TFS) is beneficial.
- Experience in Blazor and Xamarin is beneficial.
- Is aware of and responsive to internal and external events and influences on the technical landscape
- Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends, and best practices, and apply findings
- Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved
- Presents problem analysis and a recommended solution rather than just identifying and describing the problem itself
- Demonstrates a results-oriented mindset in planning and implementing activities/projects
- Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed
- Listens attentively and checks understanding of the message being received.
- Prepares written reports and briefs and communicates ideas clearly.
- Convinces others by identifying benefits for all; looks for ways to increase the value of the partnership for all parties.
- Genuinely cultivates personal bonds with colleagues to enhance performance throughout the organization.
- Adjusts to work effectively within new work structures, processes, requirements, or cultures
- Anticipates change and continuously remains prepared for change
