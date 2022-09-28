Analyst Programmer II at Kwena – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Analyse user requirements, design, implement and support less complex technical systems. This is a permanent position based at the Head Office in Cape Town City Centre.

Job description

Analysis, technical design, and development aligned to team processes & requirements

o Develop technical specifications from systems specifications.

o Design and code solutions of greater complexity and size from technical specifications.

Maintain and support existing systems

o Interpret user requirements and translate into systems design.

o Investigate and solve systems issues.

o Ensure systems documentation is kept up to date.

Ensures effective operations

o Implement approved changes as per change control and security process

o Plan, organize and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to own and other relevant areas

Minimum requirements

3-year IT Diploma

Specific analysis and development skills

Project management methodology

Relevant business process context knowledge

3 -5 years programming/analyst programming experience

3-5 years’.NET C# Full stack development experience.

Angular

JavaScript, Typescript, Node

Azure and AWS (very beneficial)

MS SQL Server

Experience in Unit Testing code and services.

Experience with Azure DevOps or MS Team Foundation Server (TFS) is beneficial.

Experience in Blazor and Xamarin is beneficial.

Is aware of and responsive to internal and external events and influences on the technical landscape

Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends, and best practices, and apply findings

Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved

Presents problem analysis and a recommended solution rather than just identifying and describing the problem itself

Demonstrates a results-oriented mindset in planning and implementing activities/projects

Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed

Listens attentively and checks understanding of the message being received.

Prepares written reports and briefs and communicates ideas clearly.

Convinces others by identifying benefits for all; looks for ways to increase the value of the partnership for all parties.

Genuinely cultivates personal bonds with colleagues to enhance performance throughout the organization.

Adjusts to work effectively within new work structures, processes, requirements, or cultures

Anticipates change and continuously remains prepared for change

