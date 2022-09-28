Analyst Programmer II at Kwena – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Sep 28, 2022

Analyse user requirements, design, implement and support less complex technical systems. This is a permanent position based at the Head Office in Cape Town City Centre.

Job description

  • Analysis, technical design, and development aligned to team processes & requirements

o Develop technical specifications from systems specifications.
o Design and code solutions of greater complexity and size from technical specifications.

  • Maintain and support existing systems

o Interpret user requirements and translate into systems design.
o Investigate and solve systems issues.
o Ensure systems documentation is kept up to date.

  • Ensures effective operations

o Implement approved changes as per change control and security process
o Plan, organize and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to own and other relevant areas

Minimum requirements

  • 3-year IT Diploma
  • Specific analysis and development skills
  • Project management methodology
  • Relevant business process context knowledge
  • 3 -5 years programming/analyst programming experience
  • 3-5 years’.NET C# Full stack development experience.
  • Angular
  • JavaScript, Typescript, Node
  • Azure and AWS (very beneficial)
  • MS SQL Server
  • Experience in Unit Testing code and services.
  • Experience with Azure DevOps or MS Team Foundation Server (TFS) is beneficial.
  • Experience in Blazor and Xamarin is beneficial.
  • Is aware of and responsive to internal and external events and influences on the technical landscape
  • Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends, and best practices, and apply findings
  • Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved
  • Presents problem analysis and a recommended solution rather than just identifying and describing the problem itself
  • Demonstrates a results-oriented mindset in planning and implementing activities/projects
  • Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed
  • Listens attentively and checks understanding of the message being received.
  • Prepares written reports and briefs and communicates ideas clearly.
  • Convinces others by identifying benefits for all; looks for ways to increase the value of the partnership for all parties.
  • Genuinely cultivates personal bonds with colleagues to enhance performance throughout the organization.
  • Adjusts to work effectively within new work structures, processes, requirements, or cultures
  • Anticipates change and continuously remains prepared for change

Desired Skills:

  • JavaScript
  • Azure

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.