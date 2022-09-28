Angular Developer at Reverside

Requirements:

Angular

NodeJS

Postgres DB

Git repo

Rest API integration enabled

Hosted on Cloud accounts

Other Skills:

Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

Desired Skills:

Python

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Website – [URL Removed]

LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

