Angular Developer at Reverside – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Sep 28, 2022

Requirements:

  • Angular

  • NodeJS

  • Postgres DB

  • Git repo

  • Rest API integration enabled

  • Hosted on Cloud accounts

Other Skills:

  • Agile Methodology

  • Good professional communication skills

  • Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

  • Committed and dedicated to achieving results

  • Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

Desired Skills:

  • Angular
  • Python
  • Nodejs
  • Node JS
  • Postgres DB

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.