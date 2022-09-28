Angular Front End Developer – Gauteng Sandton

We are looking for an exceptional individual to build web applications using Angular 7+ with an enthusiasm for building web front end applications. Be involved in all aspects of development playing a critical role in design, planning, development and deployment. The ideal candidate will not just be an outstanding web developer, but will bring a mindset of creativity, innovation and balanced bleeding edge technology development with a relentless pursuit of timely product engineering delivery. The candidate will work in an Agile (SCRUM) environment and will be allocated and co-located to a small agile development team (squad) – Tribe and Chapter Model.
Requirements
- Experience in system, application architecture, design, development, implementation and deployment (end-to-end).
- Solid understanding with api architecture with the related integration protocols (e.g. Web Services (REST & JSON), as well as the related security requirements/models.
- Good experience with integrated system environments
- Experience with re-use and standardization, security considerations, deployment architecture like automated application builds, software configuration management and tools
- Debugging and troubleshooting
- Write well documented and maintainable code
- Passion for software excellence and be quality driven
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree or diploma in Computer Science or related field
- Must have working experience on the following tools/IDEs
- Visual Studio Code, Git, Azure Devops, Sonar Qube, Nexus
- Strong technical/ software engineering background (‘hands-on’)
- Strong application/software development or programming experience in Angular 4+, Typescript, JavaScript, HTML5, CSS
- Strong technical understanding of Angular framework with regards to subscriptions, promises, pipes, directives, observables, behavior subjects, services, Angular routing
- Experience in writing Unit tests using Jasmine, Karma, Protractor
- Experience in creating Re-usable Web component
Desired Skills:
- angular
- typescript
- javascript
- html
- css