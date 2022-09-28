Automation Engineer at Cemza (PTY) Ltd

This position provides direction and oversight to the operations and work systems and Total Productive Maintenance (TPM) methodologies, systems.
Desired Skills:
- Strong interpersonal skills. –
- Advanced practical technical knowledge of processes
- preventative
- running maintenance –
- Advanced technical problem-solving skills. –
- Technically equipped with knowledge of machinery/equipment.
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Engineering Council of South Africa
About The Employer:
Please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] with the ref in the subject line.