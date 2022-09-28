Automation Engineer at Cemza (PTY) Ltd

Sep 28, 2022

This position provides direction and oversight to the operations and work systems and Total Productive Maintenance (TPM) methodologies, systems.

Desired Skills:

  • Strong interpersonal skills. –
  • Advanced practical technical knowledge of processes
  • preventative
  • running maintenance –
  • Advanced technical problem-solving skills. –
  • Technically equipped with knowledge of machinery/equipment.

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Degree
  • Engineering Council of South Africa

About The Employer:

Please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] with the ref in the subject line.

