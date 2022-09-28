Automation Engineer at Cemza (PTY) Ltd

This position provides direction and oversight to the operations and work systems and Total Productive Maintenance (TPM) methodologies, systems.

Desired Skills:

Strong interpersonal skills. –

Advanced practical technical knowledge of processes

preventative

running maintenance –

Advanced technical problem-solving skills. –

Technically equipped with knowledge of machinery/equipment.

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Engineering Council of South Africa

About The Employer:

Please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] with the ref in the subject line.

