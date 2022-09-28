BUSINESS ANALYST (ENTERPRISE RISK SYSTEM AND FRAUD DETECTION) – KwaZulu-Natal Pinetown Rural

- Degree/Diploma in IT/Engineering/Business
- 8 to 10 years hands on experience in requirements definition in a financial fraud and risk role;
- At least 5 years’ experience in a similar IT position/environment
- At least 8 years knowledge of the design, implementation and use of fraud monitoring tools and enterprise risk systems;
- Good understanding of software on offer in the South African market for enterprise risk systems and fraud monitoring tools;
- At least 5 years’ experience in risk within the South African Banking environment
- Good understanding of Risk frameworks;
- Exposure to requests from regulatory bodies e.g. FIC, SARB, NCR;
- Experience in reporting and presenting to Governance Structures such as Risk Management Committee, etc.
SKILLS
- Assertive and good communication skills
- Analytical skills including systems and data analysis
- Experience in developing Business and Functional Requirements Documents
- Experience in Systems Development Methodologies e.g. SDLC, Agile
- Experience in windows operating system and desktop products
- Ability to work with minimum supervision, work individually and /or with a team
- Highly analytical and able to solve problems on their own
- Excellent client facing written and verbal communication
- Planning and Time management skills
- The candidate must have a strong work ethic and works well with others in a team environment
Desired Skills:
- Systems Development Methodologies
- financial fraud
- Governance Structure
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
The Bank Risk business unit has done research, presented a positioning paper on what is currently implemented at Bank, as well as the identified gap to satisfy regulatory and statutory requirements. The next step is to engage with Ithala supply change management (SCM) to ask for quotations / proposals from eligible product and service providers. The TOR has to take technical considerations of the current and envisioned future Bank technology landscape into account, as well as clearly define the business and functional requirements of Risk.