BUSINESS ANALYST (ENTERPRISE RISK SYSTEM AND FRAUD DETECTION) – KwaZulu-Natal Pinetown Rural

Degree/Diploma in IT/Engineering/Business

8 to 10 years hands on experience in requirements definition in a financial fraud and risk role;

At least 5 years’ experience in a similar IT position/environment

At least 8 years knowledge of the design, implementation and use of fraud monitoring tools and enterprise risk systems;

Good understanding of software on offer in the South African market for enterprise risk systems and fraud monitoring tools;

At least 5 years’ experience in risk within the South African Banking environment

Good understanding of Risk frameworks;

Exposure to requests from regulatory bodies e.g. FIC, SARB, NCR;

Experience in reporting and presenting to Governance Structures such as Risk Management Committee, etc.

SKILLS

Assertive and good communication skills

Analytical skills including systems and data analysis

Experience in developing Business and Functional Requirements Documents

Experience in Systems Development Methodologies e.g. SDLC, Agile

Experience in windows operating system and desktop products

Ability to work with minimum supervision, work individually and /or with a team

Highly analytical and able to solve problems on their own

Excellent client facing written and verbal communication

Planning and Time management skills

The candidate must have a strong work ethic and works well with others in a team environment

Desired Skills:

Systems Development Methodologies

financial fraud

Governance Structure

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Banking

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The Bank Risk business unit has done research, presented a positioning paper on what is currently implemented at Bank, as well as the identified gap to satisfy regulatory and statutory requirements. The next step is to engage with Ithala supply change management (SCM) to ask for quotations / proposals from eligible product and service providers. The TOR has to take technical considerations of the current and envisioned future Bank technology landscape into account, as well as clearly define the business and functional requirements of Risk.

