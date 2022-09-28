Business Analyst I at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Johannesburg

The role is focused on designing, implementing and supporting business systems and processes throughout their development life cycle. This role encompasses solution design, business analysis, implementation, and post implementation support as well as maintaining the solutions hub.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Ensure that applications is available and operational 24 hours a day.

Ensure any system assistance is provided at any given time.

Provide general support to all Massmart Applications users

Manage and contribute within a team to effectively establish and maintain a solution landscape that includes all

applications and interfaces in use, and relevant business solutions.

Drive the utilization and leveraging of applications, interfaces and relevant business solutions.

Drive the communication and sharing with business of all applications, interfaces and relevant business

solutions

Assist with initiatives relevant to the innovation and improvement of applications

Assist with changes to applications users, have recommended based on the business rules proposed.

Involvement in any changes made to the system.

Receive calls logged by vendors, explain to them how this system works & conduct investigations into any

problems that are causing Massmart Applications not to function optimally

Discuss & give input into project requirements.

Be responsible for changes applicable to the system using System Methodologies such as SDLC:

Initiation and Planning

Requirements gathering and analysis

Design

Development / Build / Coding

Testing

Implementation

Communicate with all relevant stakeholders involved.

Ensure well written memos, meeting minutes and e-mails

Conduct feasibility testing on the project plan.

Provide input into the project, technical etc. specifications.

Collaborate with all stakeholders to test system.

Continue with system support (maintenance) once the project is complete.

Manage and guide junior Business Analysts through the delivery lifecycle

Qualification/Experience

IT Degree or relevant qualification

Certificate for Business Analyst (advantageous)

SQL (advantageous)

3 – 5 years in Retail (advantageous)

3 – 5 years in Business Analysis

Core Competencies

Make Effective Choices

Serve The Customer/Member

Get Results

Plan for & Improve Work

Share Information

Perform to Ethical Standards

Adapt

Building and developing talent

Desired Skills:

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position