Our Property Client is seeking an experienced Data Intelligence Analyst to join a team. Must have experience in building, identifying, visualising and communicating data-driven insights in order to drive operational efficiency and growth within the property industry.
Requirements:
- Solid commercial experience (5years minimum) as a Data Analyst (or similar)
- With a tertiary education degree from a recognized institution in a relevant field (e.g., computer science, applied statistics or a related quantitative discipline)
- Enjoy working in a fast-paced, agile environment full of complex technical and business challenges
- Advanced analytical, problem solving and research skills
- Previous experience and demonstrated capability in managing multiple systems and analytic output
- Advanced Excel skills and experience in utilising multiple systems
- Knowledge of relational databases
- Previous use of visualisation tools and capability to translate data into infographics
- Knowledge and experience working with data warehousing
- Extensive experience using SQL plus commercial experience with at least one of the following technologies: Tableau/Power BI, Alteryx/Talend and R/Python.
- Experience with cloud platforms e.g., Azure, GCP, Databricks or Snowflake will also be viewed favourably.
- Proven record of advanced working experience within the Microsoft Suite of products (particularly Microsoft Outlook, Excel, Word, PowerPoint, and Project)
Duties:
Create and take ownership of enterprise-wide reporting framework and capabilities
- Build and maintain core reporting framework, building visualizations and models which will improve the running of the business
- Initiating and managing reporting tool enhancements inclusive of the development of process improvement opportunities to simplify and improve reporting analytics for line managers
- Consult and collaborate with broader stakeholders in other business functions to identify related reporting and data needs
- Build dashboards and visualisation based on business requests
- Support the wider team by providing coaching, development and provide technical system support
- Ensure data integrity is achieved through process improvement and audit activities
Extract, analyse, collate and communicate data from various sources into actionable insights
- Provide insightful analysis, commentary, and recommendations to key stakeholders
- Use your data modelling and analytics skills to optimize stakeholder understanding of the business,
- Deliver insights and analysis which seek to reduce risk and costs or improve overall efficiencies across business units
- Manage the process of updating reporting packs for stakeholders
- Identification of trends and associated insight commentary of performance data to inform the business and assist with decision making
- You will also be involved in creating models and providing analysis which will seeks to extend market share whilst improving end user experience
- Be the face of the data analytics team and partner to business
Desired Skills:
- data analysis
- data analytics
- property data analysis