Data Analyst – Gauteng Bryanston

Sep 28, 2022

Our Property Client is seeking an experienced Data Intelligence Analyst to join a team. Must have experience in building, identifying, visualising and communicating data-driven insights in order to drive operational efficiency and growth within the property industry.
Requirements:

  • Solid commercial experience (5years minimum) as a Data Analyst (or similar)
  • With a tertiary education degree from a recognized institution in a relevant field (e.g., computer science, applied statistics or a related quantitative discipline)
  • Enjoy working in a fast-paced, agile environment full of complex technical and business challenges
  • Advanced analytical, problem solving and research skills
  • Previous experience and demonstrated capability in managing multiple systems and analytic output
  • Advanced Excel skills and experience in utilising multiple systems
  • Knowledge of relational databases
  • Previous use of visualisation tools and capability to translate data into infographics
  • Knowledge and experience working with data warehousing
  • Extensive experience using SQL plus commercial experience with at least one of the following technologies: Tableau/Power BI, Alteryx/Talend and R/Python.
  • Experience with cloud platforms e.g., Azure, GCP, Databricks or Snowflake will also be viewed favourably.
  • Proven record of advanced working experience within the Microsoft Suite of products (particularly Microsoft Outlook, Excel, Word, PowerPoint, and Project)

Duties:

Create and take ownership of enterprise-wide reporting framework and capabilities

  • Build and maintain core reporting framework, building visualizations and models which will improve the running of the business
  • Initiating and managing reporting tool enhancements inclusive of the development of process improvement opportunities to simplify and improve reporting analytics for line managers
  • Consult and collaborate with broader stakeholders in other business functions to identify related reporting and data needs
  • Build dashboards and visualisation based on business requests
  • Support the wider team by providing coaching, development and provide technical system support
  • Ensure data integrity is achieved through process improvement and audit activities

Extract, analyse, collate and communicate data from various sources into actionable insights

  • Provide insightful analysis, commentary, and recommendations to key stakeholders
  • Use your data modelling and analytics skills to optimize stakeholder understanding of the business,
  • Deliver insights and analysis which seek to reduce risk and costs or improve overall efficiencies across business units
  • Manage the process of updating reporting packs for stakeholders
  • Identification of trends and associated insight commentary of performance data to inform the business and assist with decision making
  • You will also be involved in creating models and providing analysis which will seeks to extend market share whilst improving end user experience
  • Be the face of the data analytics team and partner to business

Desired Skills:

  • data analysis
  • data analytics
  • property data analysis

