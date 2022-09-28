Data Analyst – Gauteng Bryanston

Our Property Client is seeking an experienced Data Intelligence Analyst to join a team. Must have experience in building, identifying, visualising and communicating data-driven insights in order to drive operational efficiency and growth within the property industry.

Requirements:



Solid commercial experience (5years minimum) as a Data Analyst (or similar)

With a tertiary education degree from a recognized institution in a relevant field (e.g., computer science, applied statistics or a related quantitative discipline)

Enjoy working in a fast-paced, agile environment full of complex technical and business challenges

Advanced analytical, problem solving and research skills

Previous experience and demonstrated capability in managing multiple systems and analytic output

Advanced Excel skills and experience in utilising multiple systems

Knowledge of relational databases

Previous use of visualisation tools and capability to translate data into infographics

Knowledge and experience working with data warehousing

Extensive experience using SQL plus commercial experience with at least one of the following technologies: Tableau/Power BI, Alteryx/Talend and R/Python.

Experience with cloud platforms e.g., Azure, GCP, Databricks or Snowflake will also be viewed favourably.

Proven record of advanced working experience within the Microsoft Suite of products (particularly Microsoft Outlook, Excel, Word, PowerPoint, and Project)

Duties:

Create and take ownership of enterprise-wide reporting framework and capabilities

Build and maintain core reporting framework, building visualizations and models which will improve the running of the business

Initiating and managing reporting tool enhancements inclusive of the development of process improvement opportunities to simplify and improve reporting analytics for line managers

Consult and collaborate with broader stakeholders in other business functions to identify related reporting and data needs

Build dashboards and visualisation based on business requests

Support the wider team by providing coaching, development and provide technical system support

Ensure data integrity is achieved through process improvement and audit activities

Extract, analyse, collate and communicate data from various sources into actionable insights

Provide insightful analysis, commentary, and recommendations to key stakeholders

Use your data modelling and analytics skills to optimize stakeholder understanding of the business,

Deliver insights and analysis which seek to reduce risk and costs or improve overall efficiencies across business units

Manage the process of updating reporting packs for stakeholders

Identification of trends and associated insight commentary of performance data to inform the business and assist with decision making

You will also be involved in creating models and providing analysis which will seeks to extend market share whilst improving end user experience

Be the face of the data analytics team and partner to business

Desired Skills:

data analysis

data analytics

property data analysis

