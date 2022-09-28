Data Engineer (Azure cloud services)

Digiterra is a multinational software and consulting group that provides sustainable resource, process or technology solutions to address a wide range of challenges throughout the business to IT continuum.
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or Equivalent Qualification
- Minimum of 5 years Data Warehouse, Experience with other RDBMS technologies like MySQL, PostgreSQL, Oracle PL-SQL would be an added advantage
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience working with open-source statistical/data analysis programming languages like R and Python
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience with big data tools like Apache Hadoop, Cassandra, MongoDB, Snowflake
- Minimum of 4 years’ experience with Azure cloud services like Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), Azure Cosmos DB or Azure Certification with a minimum of 2 years.
- Minimum of 1 years’ experience stream processing systems like Storm, Spark, Redis
- Production release & maintenance experience
- .Net language experience
- Visualisation & storyboarding experience with tools like Tableau and PowerBI
- Experience with productivity tools like DevOps is essential
- Statistical experience preferential
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service
- 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
About The Employer:
Our client in the Banking Industry based in Johannesburg North is looking for a Data Engineer to join their team.