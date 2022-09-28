Data Engineer (Azure cloud services)

Sep 28, 2022

Digiterra is a multinational software and consulting group that provides sustainable resource, process or technology solutions to address a wide range of challenges throughout the business to IT continuum.

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or Equivalent Qualification
  • Minimum of 5 years Data Warehouse, Experience with other RDBMS technologies like MySQL, PostgreSQL, Oracle PL-SQL would be an added advantage
  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience working with open-source statistical/data analysis programming languages like R and Python
  • Minimum of 2 years’ experience with big data tools like Apache Hadoop, Cassandra, MongoDB, Snowflake
  • Minimum of 4 years’ experience with Azure cloud services like Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), Azure Cosmos DB or Azure Certification with a minimum of 2 years.
  • Minimum of 1 years’ experience stream processing systems like Storm, Spark, Redis
  • Production release & maintenance experience
  • .Net language experience
  • Visualisation & storyboarding experience with tools like Tableau and PowerBI
  • Experience with productivity tools like DevOps is essential
  • Statistical experience preferential

Desired Skills:

  • Azure cloud services
  • Data warehousing
  • Big data
  • Hadoop
  • Amazon Redshift
  • Data Modeling
  • Big Data Analytics
  • Data engineering

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service
  • 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

About The Employer:

Our client in the Banking Industry based in Johannesburg North is looking for a Data Engineer to join their team.

