Data Engineer (Azure cloud services)

Digiterra is a multinational software and consulting group that provides sustainable resource, process or technology solutions to address a wide range of challenges throughout the business to IT continuum.

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or Equivalent Qualification

Minimum of 5 years Data Warehouse, Experience with other RDBMS technologies like MySQL, PostgreSQL, Oracle PL-SQL would be an added advantage

Minimum of 3 years’ experience working with open-source statistical/data analysis programming languages like R and Python

Minimum of 2 years’ experience with big data tools like Apache Hadoop, Cassandra, MongoDB, Snowflake

Minimum of 4 years’ experience with Azure cloud services like Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), Azure Cosmos DB or Azure Certification with a minimum of 2 years.

Minimum of 1 years’ experience stream processing systems like Storm, Spark, Redis

Production release & maintenance experience

.Net language experience

Visualisation & storyboarding experience with tools like Tableau and PowerBI

Experience with productivity tools like DevOps is essential

Statistical experience preferential

Desired Skills:

Azure cloud services

Data warehousing

Big data

Hadoop

Amazon Redshift

Data Modeling

Big Data Analytics

Data engineering

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

About The Employer:

Our client in the Banking Industry based in Johannesburg North is looking for a Data Engineer to join their team.

