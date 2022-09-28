DEVOPS AND SYSTEMS SUPPORT ENGINEER at Bidvest Bank – Gauteng Sandton

PRIMARY PURPOSE
Designing, maintaining, managing, and developing the business-critical IT environment, systems, and service components.
Key role in ensuring the continued success of this company’s innovative banking software; supporting in-house applications, as
well as managing the software release processes
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS (KPA’s) AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (KPI’s)
CUSTOMER
Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)
- Interact with Business and helping them with upholding their systems, inductions and
other connectionsBidvest Bank 2022
- Build solid relationships with internal and external customers by being a continuous
problem solver for their tech needs
- Collaborate effectively with coworkers and customer team members to define
product implementation requirements based on business objectives
OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE
Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)
- Build, Configure and Manage System Environments
- DevOps and TFS Deployment and Configuration
- Build & Configure Processes
- Rollout of all Systems in the Bank via Change Control Process
- New Installation and Updating of all Systems in the Bank
- Support and Troubleshooting of all Systems in the Bank
- After Hours Availability for Rollouts
- Rollout Documentation Management
- Version Control Management via SharePoint
- SFTP Design and Administration
- Work with executive team members, decision makers, and stakeholders to define
business requirements and systems goals and to identify and resolve business
systems issues
- Track and resolve implementation issues
- Create solution documentation and provide knowledge transfer/ training
- Provide support, including potentially participating in an on-call rotation for
implemented solutions
- Liaising closely with both development and operational teams
- Building frameworks for software and application deployment
- Develop and maintain scalable architecture solutions using Azure
- Ensuring compatibility across different platforms
- Staying on top of industry best practices and trends.
- Configuration Management
Internal processes
- Basic maintenance of the Bank environments, systems and applications
- Ensuring that all procedures are always adhered to and to ensure rollouts and installs
are accurately and correctly processed
- Ensures that environments are running at 100% efficiency
- Enhancements on current processes
- Providing ideas to optimize and tweak installations and maintenance
LEARNING AND DEVELOPMENT
Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)
Contribution to Teamwork in
Department
- Contribution to making the department a great place to work
- Contribution to teamwork (level of teamwork, accountability, delivery, quality, and
speed of information shared)
- Effort to forge and maintain quality inter-personal relationships
- Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area of
control
- Support and drive the Business and IT core and strategy values
Personal and Intellectual Capital
Development
- Take ownership for driving own career development
- Preparation and signing off training/ skills development plan
- Achievement of objectives/ milestones set out in the development plan
- Development of knowledge base and intellectual propertyBidvest Bank 2022
REQUIREMENTS (What is required to perform the Essential Duties)
Minimum Ideal
Qualifications
Experience
- 10 years’ experience in IT
environment with 5+ years’
experience as Software Engineer or
DevOps Engineer
- Tertiary Degree / Diploma (BSc
Computer Science, B.IT or
Informatics related degree would be
an advantage
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required (Competencies & level of competencies)
Minimum Ideal
- Driver’s licence and own transport essential
- Knowledge of the following core systems with regards
to development/implementation and support would be
an advantage
- MS Dynamics CRM 365
- Sharepoint Online
- DevOps and Team Foundation
- Azure
- OnBase
- Experience in Windows Server environment
o IIS, API’s, Web services, websites configuration and
maintenance a must
- Working knowledge of operating systems at advanced
administration level: Windows Server
- Good working knowledge of SQL and SQL scripting
- Effective verbal and written communication skills
- Proactive/ takes initiative
- Capable of working self-sufficiently as well as part of a team
- Strong experience of providing server application support
(not desktop) within a windows environment
- Business requirement, system analysis and problem-solving
ability
- Integration and automation techniques
Experience of banking/finance products would be beneficia
