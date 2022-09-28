DEVOPS AND SYSTEMS SUPPORT ENGINEER at Bidvest Bank

Sep 28, 2022

PRIMARY PURPOSE
Designing, maintaining, managing, and developing the business-critical IT environment, systems, and service components.
Key role in ensuring the continued success of this company’s innovative banking software; supporting in-house applications, as
well as managing the software release processes
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS (KPA’s) AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (KPI’s)
CUSTOMER
Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)

  • Interact with Business and helping them with upholding their systems, inductions and
    other connectionsBidvest Bank 2022
  • Build solid relationships with internal and external customers by being a continuous
    problem solver for their tech needs
  • Collaborate effectively with coworkers and customer team members to define
    product implementation requirements based on business objectives
    OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE
    Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)
  • Build, Configure and Manage System Environments
  • DevOps and TFS Deployment and Configuration
  • Build & Configure Processes
  • Rollout of all Systems in the Bank via Change Control Process
  • New Installation and Updating of all Systems in the Bank
  • Support and Troubleshooting of all Systems in the Bank
  • After Hours Availability for Rollouts
  • Rollout Documentation Management
  • Version Control Management via SharePoint
  • SFTP Design and Administration
  • Work with executive team members, decision makers, and stakeholders to define
    business requirements and systems goals and to identify and resolve business
    systems issues
  • Track and resolve implementation issues
  • Create solution documentation and provide knowledge transfer/ training
  • Provide support, including potentially participating in an on-call rotation for
    implemented solutions
  • Liaising closely with both development and operational teams
  • Building frameworks for software and application deployment
  • Develop and maintain scalable architecture solutions using Azure
  • Ensuring compatibility across different platforms
  • Staying on top of industry best practices and trends.
  • Configuration Management
    Internal processes
  • Basic maintenance of the Bank environments, systems and applications
  • Ensuring that all procedures are always adhered to and to ensure rollouts and installs
    are accurately and correctly processed
  • Ensures that environments are running at 100% efficiency
  • Enhancements on current processes
  • Providing ideas to optimize and tweak installations and maintenance
    LEARNING AND DEVELOPMENT
    Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)
    Contribution to Teamwork in
    Department
  • Contribution to making the department a great place to work
  • Contribution to teamwork (level of teamwork, accountability, delivery, quality, and
    speed of information shared)
  • Effort to forge and maintain quality inter-personal relationships
  • Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area of
    control
  • Support and drive the Business and IT core and strategy values
    Personal and Intellectual Capital
    Development
  • Take ownership for driving own career development
  • Preparation and signing off training/ skills development plan
  • Achievement of objectives/ milestones set out in the development plan
  • Development of knowledge base and intellectual propertyBidvest Bank 2022
    REQUIREMENTS (What is required to perform the Essential Duties)
    Minimum Ideal
    Qualifications
    Experience
  • 10 years’ experience in IT
    environment with 5+ years’
    experience as Software Engineer or
    DevOps Engineer
  • Tertiary Degree / Diploma (BSc
    Computer Science, B.IT or
    Informatics related degree would be
    an advantage
    Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required (Competencies & level of competencies)
    Minimum Ideal
  • Driver’s licence and own transport essential
  • Knowledge of the following core systems with regards
    to development/implementation and support would be
    an advantage
  • MS Dynamics CRM 365
  • Sharepoint Online
  • DevOps and Team Foundation
  • Azure
  • OnBase
  • Experience in Windows Server environment
    o IIS, API’s, Web services, websites configuration and
    maintenance a must
  • Working knowledge of operating systems at advanced
    administration level: Windows Server
  • Good working knowledge of SQL and SQL scripting
  • Effective verbal and written communication skills
  • Proactive/ takes initiative
  • Capable of working self-sufficiently as well as part of a team
  • Strong experience of providing server application support
    (not desktop) within a windows environment
  • Business requirement, system analysis and problem-solving
    ability
  • Integration and automation techniques
    Experience of banking/finance products would be beneficia

Desired Skills:

  • IT
  • Systems
  • Computer Skills

About The Employer:

