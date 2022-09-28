DEVOPS AND SYSTEMS SUPPORT ENGINEER at Bidvest Bank

PRIMARY PURPOSE

Designing, maintaining, managing, and developing the business-critical IT environment, systems, and service components.

Key role in ensuring the continued success of this company’s innovative banking software; supporting in-house applications, as

well as managing the software release processes

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS (KPA’s) AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (KPI’s)

CUSTOMER

Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)

Interact with Business and helping them with upholding their systems, inductions and

other connections

Build solid relationships with internal and external customers by being a continuous
problem solver for their tech needs

problem solver for their tech needs

Collaborate effectively with coworkers and customer team members to define
product implementation requirements based on business objectives

product implementation requirements based on business objectives

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE

Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE
Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)
Build, Configure and Manage System Environments

DevOps and TFS Deployment and Configuration

Build & Configure Processes

Rollout of all Systems in the Bank via Change Control Process

New Installation and Updating of all Systems in the Bank

Support and Troubleshooting of all Systems in the Bank

After Hours Availability for Rollouts

Rollout Documentation Management

Version Control Management via SharePoint

SFTP Design and Administration

Work with executive team members, decision makers, and stakeholders to define

business requirements and systems goals and to identify and resolve business

systems issues

Track and resolve implementation issues

Create solution documentation and provide knowledge transfer/ training

Provide support, including potentially participating in an on-call rotation for

implemented solutions

Liaising closely with both development and operational teams

Building frameworks for software and application deployment

Develop and maintain scalable architecture solutions using Azure

Ensuring compatibility across different platforms

Staying on top of industry best practices and trends.

Configuration Management

Internal processes

Basic maintenance of the Bank environments, systems and applications

Ensuring that all procedures are always adhered to and to ensure rollouts and installs

are accurately and correctly processed

Ensures that environments are running at 100% efficiency

Enhancements on current processes

Providing ideas to optimize and tweak installations and maintenance

LEARNING AND DEVELOPMENT

Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)

Contribution to Teamwork in

Department

Contribution to making the department a great place to work

Contribution to teamwork (level of teamwork, accountability, delivery, quality, and

speed of information shared)

Effort to forge and maintain quality inter-personal relationships

Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area of

control

Support and drive the Business and IT core and strategy values

Personal and Intellectual Capital

Development

Take ownership for driving own career development

Preparation and signing off training/ skills development plan

Achievement of objectives/ milestones set out in the development plan

Development of knowledge base and intellectual property

REQUIREMENTS (What is required to perform the Essential Duties)

Minimum Ideal

Qualifications

Experience

10 years' experience in IT
environment with 5+ years'
experience as Software Engineer or
DevOps Engineer

environment with 5+ years’

experience as Software Engineer or

DevOps Engineer

Tertiary Degree / Diploma (BSc
Computer Science, B.IT or
Informatics related degree would be
an advantage

Computer Science, B.IT or

Informatics related degree would be

an advantage

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required (Competencies & level of competencies)

Minimum Ideal

Driver's licence and own transport essential

Knowledge of the following core systems with regards

to development/implementation and support would be

an advantage

MS Dynamics CRM 365

Sharepoint Online

DevOps and Team Foundation

Azure

OnBase

Experience in Windows Server environment

o IIS, API’s, Web services, websites configuration and

maintenance a must

Working knowledge of operating systems at advanced
administration level: Windows Server

administration level: Windows Server

administration level: Windows Server Good working knowledge of SQL and SQL scripting

Effective verbal and written communication skills

Proactive/ takes initiative

Capable of working self-sufficiently as well as part of a team

Strong experience of providing server application support

(not desktop) within a windows environment

Business requirement, system analysis and problem-solving
ability

ability

ability Integration and automation techniques

Experience of banking/finance products would be beneficia

Desired Skills:

IT

Systems

Computer Skills

About The Employer:

Learn more/Apply for this position