IBM Planning Analytics (TM1) Consultant/Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A leading provider of Financial Performance Management solutions seeks a strong technical IBM Planning Analytics (TM1) Consultant/Developer to build TM1 cubes, dimensions and rules and setup ETL processes while also engaging with clients to understand their requirements. You will support the existing client base, as well as implement new solutions at new clients. The successful incumbent must at least have 1st-year tertiary level in Accounting and Information Systems or Computer Science. You will require 3+ years’ experience building TM1 models and dealt with clients, 2+ years’ experience & understanding of SQL fundamentals and able to write complex SQL queries and 2+ years’ Excel and VBA. You also need a strong understanding of the fundamentals of financial accounting, systems design and implementation.

DUTIES:

Engage with clients and understand client requirements.

Document business requirements, functional specifications and technical specifications.

Build TM1 cubes, dimensions and rules and setup ETL processes.

Design and develop input templates and reports using Excel and VBA.

Design and develop management reports, dashboards and scorecards.

Design and develop financial budgeting and forecasting systems.

Client training, on-going maintenance, and support.

REQUIREMENTS:

3+ Years’ experience in building TM1 models and dealing with clients.

2+ Years’ experience and understanding of SQL fundamentals and ability to write complex SQL queries.

2+ Years’ experience in MS Excel and VBA.

Strong understanding of the fundamentals of financial accounting, systems design and implementation.

Demonstrable programming skills.

A minimum 1st-year tertiary level in Information systems or Computer Science.

A minimum of 1st-year tertiary level in Accounting.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent technical skills

Strong problem-solving abilities.

Excellent communication skills with the ability to interact with clients at all levels of the organisation.

