Intermediate Java Developer

Sep 28, 2022

The Role: We are recruiting for an Intermediate Java Developer to work as part of the software engineering team working 100% remotely.

Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:

  • Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

  • Relevant IT Qualification

Experience required:

  • An Intermediate Developer with 5 years experience with the following skills:
    • Atlassian Suite: Jira, Confluence.
    • Spring-boot / Java 8+.
    • Spring cloud config.
    • Unit tests with Spring-boot.
    • Postman teams and Newman (Command line runner).
    • Understanding of API gateways.
    • OpenAPI (Swagger) specification.
    • Understanding of networking concepts.
    • Integration into backends via various protocols (SOAP, REST, YAML etc).
  • Minimum of 5 years hands on experience designing and developing Java Spring solutions and relevant experience with API concepts and technologies.
  • Minimum of 5 years of experience with system integration.
  • Experience developing within an agile methodology.
  • Experienced in 3-tier, n-tier, cloud computing, microservices architectures and Service Oriented Architecture.
  • The following additional skills would be advantageous:
    • Spring reactive
    • Pivotal Kubernetes
    • Linux
    • Azure Pipelines
    • Data Modelling

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Work as part of the software engineering team that:
    • sets the standards for software coding, testing and quality.
    • collaborates closely with the team??s BA??s and PO??s on the efficient transition of Behaviour Driven Development and Swaggers as part of the overall workflow.
    • defines the scope, timeline, and goals for the delivery of working software.
    • transcribes comprehensive documentation.
    • provides support with production cutovers and migrations as required.
    • analyses and resolves technical and application problems.
  • Supporting the Scrum Master:
    • Participate in and provide support in all scrum related ceremonies.
    • Provide clear reporting on the status of the scope, timeline and progress for the delivery of working software.
    • Assist in setting up a robust out of hours support process.
    • Assist in the prioritisation of bugs and defects.
  • Providing Guidance and Mentoring:
    • Participate in peer reviews of solution designs and related code.
    • Provide technical guidance to the teams?? software engineers through coaching and mentorship.
    • Identify and encourage areas for growth, education and development within the team.

General

  • Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment.
  • Confidence to express ideas as part of a creative team.
  • Excellent communication (written, oral) and interpersonal skills.
  • A Self-Starter capable of working under pressure.
  • Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development.
  • Excellent coding ability.

