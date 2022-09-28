IT Project Manager – Western Cape Camps Bay

Job description
- Manages project planning and delivery
- Take a project from inception (idea stage) through to planning and execution of the final working solution following a structured approach
- Understand and ensure that the business requirements have been understood and correctly interpreted
- Define project objectives, scope, impacts, outputs, cost, benefits and success criteria in collaboration with business champions, business unit management, programme sponsor and other relevant stakeholder (where applicable)
- Ensure delivery of the required output(s) for each phase or stage
- Create and control all project management related documentso Manage the people, processes and technology required to deliver solutions effectively according to the project requirements
- Conduct post implementation reviews (PIRs) and provide recommendations based on best practices and lessons learnt
- Manage project risks and issueso Identify and mitigate issues and risks that may negatively impact the project
- Tracking and escalation of key decisions, unresolved issues and risks
- Ensure effective budget controlo Manage the project budget by forecasting requirementso Monitor, track and manage expenditure by analysing variances and initiating corrective action
- Manage and support project teamo Lead cross functional project teams and follow up on task progress to ensure on-time completion
- Mentor team members on structured methodology and best practiceso Manage team in order to delivery on project commitments
- Provide regular and timely feedback to team members and their respective line managers (where applicable)
- Effective management of quality and processeso Apply quality management principles and processes
- Ensure all work is undertaken within the organisation standards and processes
- Ensure required documentation is complete, current and stored appropriately
- Effective reporting and stakeholder management
- Build and maintain relationships across business, suppliers and IT with stakeholderso Conduct regular project reviews and accurately communicate the status of the project
- Produce management reports using established IT Portfolio Management methodology
- Establish and update plans with actuals and forecasts
Minimum requirements
- IT Relevant 3 year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification
- Project Management certification”
- Minimum of 7 years’ experience in programme and project management
- Managed at least 5 IT or IT related projects through the complete project management lifecycle
- Agile Project Management experience
- Proven track record of delivering business application and infrastructure projects “
- Relevant retail industry experience an advantage
- May be required to work flexible hours to support project delivery.
- Travel (locally and into Africa) may be required, dependent on project scope and requirements.
Additional Criteria
- Deep understanding and experience of IT Project Management methodologies
- Ability to develop Business Cases or Feasibility studies to justify initiatives for approval by the Executive team
- Ability to align the IT Projects being executed to Business Requirements throughout the programs and projects lifecycle
- Strong facilitation and communication skills at multiple stakeholder levels
- Strong collaboration with internal and external stakeholders and partners
- Strong leadership ability of direct and virtual teams
- Proactive Risk and Issue Management skills
- Ability to analyse the impact of change on the Business, Programs and Projects and put required actions in place
- Retail Business acumen
- Excellent multi-tasking ability
- Attention to detail and working to deadlines essential
- Is aware of and responsive to internal and external events and influences on the technical landscape
- Quickly identifies key issues, stakeholders and viewpoints in a complex situation or problem
- Finds ways to condense large amounts of information into a useful form
- Anticipates the consequences of situations and proactively works to overcome potential obstacles
- Asks perceptive, probing questions to get to the heart of the matter
- Allocates time and resources as required when faced with multiple demands and competing priorities
- Considers the financial implications before finalising activity/project plans
- Actively monitors resource allocation and utilisation and makes adjustments as necessary
- Accurately interprets the moods, feelings and reactions of others and adjusts own behaviour to build effective relationships within the organisation and with its business partners
- Applies diplomacy and tact, demonstrating respect for differing perspectives
- Understands the perspectives of others to establish mutually beneficial objectives
- Coaches others on how to develop proposals and work plans for effective partnership arrangements.
- Establishes connections that help facilitate the accomplishment of broader organisational objectives.
- Actively listens, interprets and presents messages in different ways to enhance understanding.
- Appropriately adapts the message, style, and tone of communication to accommodate a variety of audiences.
- Continually searches for ways to adapt and improve through change
- Redirects own or own team’s efforts in response to changed circumstances to ensure effective problem solving
Desired Skills:
- Project Manager
- IT
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
One of South Africas most well know brands.