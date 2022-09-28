IT Project Manager – Western Cape Camps Bay

Sep 28, 2022

Job description

  • Manages project planning and delivery
  • Take a project from inception (idea stage) through to planning and execution of the final working solution following a structured approach
  • Understand and ensure that the business requirements have been understood and correctly interpreted
  • Define project objectives, scope, impacts, outputs, cost, benefits and success criteria in collaboration with business champions, business unit management, programme sponsor and other relevant stakeholder (where applicable)
  • Ensure delivery of the required output(s) for each phase or stage
  • Create and control all project management related documentso Manage the people, processes and technology required to deliver solutions effectively according to the project requirements
  • Conduct post implementation reviews (PIRs) and provide recommendations based on best practices and lessons learnt
  • Manage project risks and issueso Identify and mitigate issues and risks that may negatively impact the project
  • Tracking and escalation of key decisions, unresolved issues and risks
  • Ensure effective budget controlo Manage the project budget by forecasting requirementso Monitor, track and manage expenditure by analysing variances and initiating corrective action
  • Manage and support project teamo Lead cross functional project teams and follow up on task progress to ensure on-time completion
  • Mentor team members on structured methodology and best practiceso Manage team in order to delivery on project commitments
  • Provide regular and timely feedback to team members and their respective line managers (where applicable)
  • Effective management of quality and processeso Apply quality management principles and processes
  • Ensure all work is undertaken within the organisation standards and processes
  • Ensure required documentation is complete, current and stored appropriately
  • Effective reporting and stakeholder management
  • Build and maintain relationships across business, suppliers and IT with stakeholderso Conduct regular project reviews and accurately communicate the status of the project
  • Produce management reports using established IT Portfolio Management methodology
  • Establish and update plans with actuals and forecasts
    Minimum requirements
  • IT Relevant 3 year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification
  • Project Management certification”
  • Minimum of 7 years’ experience in programme and project management
  • Managed at least 5 IT or IT related projects through the complete project management lifecycle
  • Agile Project Management experience
  • Proven track record of delivering business application and infrastructure projects “
  • Relevant retail industry experience an advantage
  • May be required to work flexible hours to support project delivery.
  • Travel (locally and into Africa) may be required, dependent on project scope and requirements.
    Additional Criteria
  • Deep understanding and experience of IT Project Management methodologies
  • Ability to develop Business Cases or Feasibility studies to justify initiatives for approval by the Executive team
  • Ability to align the IT Projects being executed to Business Requirements throughout the programs and projects lifecycle
  • Strong facilitation and communication skills at multiple stakeholder levels
  • Strong collaboration with internal and external stakeholders and partners
  • Strong leadership ability of direct and virtual teams
  • Proactive Risk and Issue Management skills
  • Ability to analyse the impact of change on the Business, Programs and Projects and put required actions in place
  • Retail Business acumen
  • Excellent multi-tasking ability
  • Attention to detail and working to deadlines essential
  • Is aware of and responsive to internal and external events and influences on the technical landscape
  • Quickly identifies key issues, stakeholders and viewpoints in a complex situation or problem
  • Finds ways to condense large amounts of information into a useful form
  • Anticipates the consequences of situations and proactively works to overcome potential obstacles
  • Asks perceptive, probing questions to get to the heart of the matter
  • Allocates time and resources as required when faced with multiple demands and competing priorities
  • Considers the financial implications before finalising activity/project plans
  • Actively monitors resource allocation and utilisation and makes adjustments as necessary
  • Accurately interprets the moods, feelings and reactions of others and adjusts own behaviour to build effective relationships within the organisation and with its business partners
  • Applies diplomacy and tact, demonstrating respect for differing perspectives
  • Understands the perspectives of others to establish mutually beneficial objectives
  • Coaches others on how to develop proposals and work plans for effective partnership arrangements.
  • Establishes connections that help facilitate the accomplishment of broader organisational objectives.
  • Actively listens, interprets and presents messages in different ways to enhance understanding.
  • Appropriately adapts the message, style, and tone of communication to accommodate a variety of audiences.
  • Continually searches for ways to adapt and improve through change
  • Redirects own or own team’s efforts in response to changed circumstances to ensure effective problem solving

