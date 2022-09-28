IT Project Manager – Western Cape Camps Bay

Job description

Manages project planning and delivery

Take a project from inception (idea stage) through to planning and execution of the final working solution following a structured approach

Understand and ensure that the business requirements have been understood and correctly interpreted

Define project objectives, scope, impacts, outputs, cost, benefits and success criteria in collaboration with business champions, business unit management, programme sponsor and other relevant stakeholder (where applicable)

Ensure delivery of the required output(s) for each phase or stage

Create and control all project management related documentso Manage the people, processes and technology required to deliver solutions effectively according to the project requirements

Conduct post implementation reviews (PIRs) and provide recommendations based on best practices and lessons learnt

Manage project risks and issueso Identify and mitigate issues and risks that may negatively impact the project

Tracking and escalation of key decisions, unresolved issues and risks

Ensure effective budget controlo Manage the project budget by forecasting requirementso Monitor, track and manage expenditure by analysing variances and initiating corrective action

Manage and support project teamo Lead cross functional project teams and follow up on task progress to ensure on-time completion

Mentor team members on structured methodology and best practiceso Manage team in order to delivery on project commitments

Provide regular and timely feedback to team members and their respective line managers (where applicable)

Effective management of quality and processeso Apply quality management principles and processes

Ensure all work is undertaken within the organisation standards and processes

Ensure required documentation is complete, current and stored appropriately

Effective reporting and stakeholder management

Build and maintain relationships across business, suppliers and IT with stakeholderso Conduct regular project reviews and accurately communicate the status of the project

Produce management reports using established IT Portfolio Management methodology

Establish and update plans with actuals and forecasts

Minimum requirements

Minimum requirements IT Relevant 3 year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification

Project Management certification”

Minimum of 7 years’ experience in programme and project management

Managed at least 5 IT or IT related projects through the complete project management lifecycle

Agile Project Management experience

Proven track record of delivering business application and infrastructure projects “

Relevant retail industry experience an advantage

May be required to work flexible hours to support project delivery.

Travel (locally and into Africa) may be required, dependent on project scope and requirements.

Additional Criteria

Additional Criteria Deep understanding and experience of IT Project Management methodologies

Ability to develop Business Cases or Feasibility studies to justify initiatives for approval by the Executive team

Ability to align the IT Projects being executed to Business Requirements throughout the programs and projects lifecycle

Strong facilitation and communication skills at multiple stakeholder levels

Strong collaboration with internal and external stakeholders and partners

Strong leadership ability of direct and virtual teams

Proactive Risk and Issue Management skills

Ability to analyse the impact of change on the Business, Programs and Projects and put required actions in place

Retail Business acumen

Excellent multi-tasking ability

Attention to detail and working to deadlines essential

Is aware of and responsive to internal and external events and influences on the technical landscape

Quickly identifies key issues, stakeholders and viewpoints in a complex situation or problem

Finds ways to condense large amounts of information into a useful form

Anticipates the consequences of situations and proactively works to overcome potential obstacles

Asks perceptive, probing questions to get to the heart of the matter

Allocates time and resources as required when faced with multiple demands and competing priorities

Considers the financial implications before finalising activity/project plans

Actively monitors resource allocation and utilisation and makes adjustments as necessary

Accurately interprets the moods, feelings and reactions of others and adjusts own behaviour to build effective relationships within the organisation and with its business partners

Applies diplomacy and tact, demonstrating respect for differing perspectives

Understands the perspectives of others to establish mutually beneficial objectives

Coaches others on how to develop proposals and work plans for effective partnership arrangements.

Establishes connections that help facilitate the accomplishment of broader organisational objectives.

Actively listens, interprets and presents messages in different ways to enhance understanding.

Appropriately adapts the message, style, and tone of communication to accommodate a variety of audiences.

Continually searches for ways to adapt and improve through change

Redirects own or own team’s efforts in response to changed circumstances to ensure effective problem solving

