Java Developer

Sep 28, 2022

Java Developers wanted
Technical Competencies

  • Excellent understanding of Object Orientated principals and Java language fundamentals
  • Knowledge of commonly used design patterns
  • Broad understanding of how to put together an EE-based business solution from scratch
  • EJB
  • HTML
  • JSF
  • JQuery
  • JAXB
  • SOAP Web services

Education and Experience
Essential:

  • 6+ years’ experience in Java development with exposure to core competencies listed

Advantageous Experience

  • REST Web services, JSON, Business Process Management Tools
  • Apache Camel, Apache Webserver Configuration
  • JBOSS Configuration, CSS, GIT, Integrated Build Tools, HTML 5
  • Knowledge of Short Term Insurance industry

  • BSc Computer Science /Information Systems degree
  • Formal Java qualification

Desired Skills:

  • SOAP Web services
  • JAVA
  • JSON

