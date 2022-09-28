Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Java Developers wanted
Technical Competencies
- Excellent understanding of Object Orientated principals and Java language fundamentals
- Knowledge of commonly used design patterns
- Broad understanding of how to put together an EE-based business solution from scratch
- EJB
- HTML
- JSF
- JQuery
- JAXB
- SOAP Web services
Education and Experience
Essential:
- 6+ years’ experience in Java development with exposure to core competencies listed
Advantageous Experience
- REST Web services, JSON, Business Process Management Tools
- Apache Camel, Apache Webserver Configuration
- JBOSS Configuration, CSS, GIT, Integrated Build Tools, HTML 5
- Knowledge of Short Term Insurance industry
- BSc Computer Science /Information Systems degree
- Formal Java qualification
Desired Skills:
- SOAP Web services
- JAVA
- JSON