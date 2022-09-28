JumpCloud partners with Digicloud Africa

Digicloud Africa, a Google Cloud reseller enablement partner in Africa, and Open Directory Platform provider JumpCloud have partnered to drive JumpCloud’s growth across Africa.

In Africa, much like in the rest of the world, businesses are becoming more complex, explains Digicloud Africa’s CEO Gregory MacLennan. With this rise in complexity comes the challenge of managing the user experience across different devices and systems.

“What we saw in JumpCloud was an ability to bring greater visibility into these increasingly murky and complicated environments, making it possible to unify identity across a number of platforms,” he adds. “This enables businesses to innovate far quicker and makes innovation easier because they can use whatever provider or solution they want to use and they no longer have to deal with countless logins.”

Digicloud has an extensive network of resellers across Africa and has been working with African businesses for a long while, says MacLennan, adding that resellers often ask for a solution that can address specific issues related to identity access management across various platforms.

Shai Morgan, regional managing director for South Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Central Eastern Europe at JumpCloud, is familiar with the African business ecosystem and hopes to use this experience to better cater to the needs of the local landscape.

“We all know that the pandemic has totally changed how people work,” says Morgan. “These changes have added to everything that was already on IT’s plate, making it harder for them to manage their environments, keep track of who is logging into what and successfully mitigate risks. Working with Digicloud, we want to address this by providing a single pane of glass that businesses can use to manage user identities and resource access.”

The brand’s identity-centric, cloud-native platform is vendor agnostic so businesses can bring everything together, improving security and better control access management in the process and making it simpler for them to scale.

“There are many distributors that may not understand the essence of cloud. But Digicloud literally shaped their company around Google Cloud and then scaled across the entire African landscape. So, they understand the opportunity and the complexity in the market,” Morgan notes.

“We needed to work with an expert in this region – a ‘distributor of choice’ – so set out to find the best partner and we found this with Digicloud,” adds Suzanne Ward, head of marketing for EMEA at JumpCloud.