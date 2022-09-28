Mid Android Developer (Centurion) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR coding talents as a Mid Android Developer is sought by a dynamic provider of Software Security Solutions to join its team and become part of collaborative problem solving, sophisticated design and creating high quality products. You will be responsible for the development and maintenance of applications aimed at a vast number of diverse Android devices with your primary focus being the integration of Android applications with back-end services. You will work along-side other Engineers and Devs on different layers of the infrastructure. The ideal candidate must have at least 5 years work experience in a similar role with strong knowledge of Android SDK knowing how to deal with different screen sizes, be familiar with RESTful APIs, Android UI, cloud message APIs and push notifications, Continuous Integration, Redis & white labelling of applications. You will also need strong proficiency in PHP and frameworks Laravel (preferably)/Symphony, Javascript, NodeJS and VueJS (or Angular), Docker, TDD, PostgreSQL, Git, Bulma or Bootstrap.

DUTIES:

Translate designs and wireframes into high quality code.

Design, build, and maintain high performance, reusable, and reliable Java code.

Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of the application.

Identify and correct bottlenecks and fix bugs.

Help maintain code quality, organisation, and automatization.

Ensure that integrations run smoothly.

Scale projects based on client feedback.

Record and report on work done.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum of 5 years relevant work experience.

Strong knowledge of Android SDK, different versions of Android, and how to deal with different screen sizes.

Familiarity with RESTful APIs to connect Android applications to back-end services.

Strong knowledge of Android UI design principles, patterns, and best practices.

Experience with offline storage, threading, and performance tuning.

Ability to design applications around natural user interfaces, such as “touch”.

Familiarity with the use of additional sensors, such as gyroscopes and accelerometers.

Knowledge of the open-source Android ecosystem and the libraries available for common tasks.

Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements.

Familiarity with cloud message APIs and push notifications.

A knack for benchmarking and optimization.

Understanding of Google’s Android design principles and interface guidelines.

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git.

Familiarity with Continuous Integration.

Strong knowledge of PHP frameworks such as Laravel (preferably) or Symphony.

Strong knowledge of Javascript and the frameworks NodeJS and VueJS (or Angular).

A good understanding of CSS and frameworks such as Bulma or Bootstrap.

A good understanding of how websockets work.

Familiarity with Redis or other queueing services.

Strong knowledge of PostgreSQL or MySQL, preferably PostgreSQL with an emphasis on the PostGIS extension.

Familiar with white labelling of applications.

A good understanding of how Docker works and working with Docker Compose.

Troubleshooting issues in the implementation and debug builds.

A good understanding of Test Driven Development.

Advantageous –

Experience with Linux operating systems and setting up server environments.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Mid

Android

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position