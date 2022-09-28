Mid PHP Developer (Symfony & Vue.js) (Remote or Hybrid) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A growing & forward-thinking Digital Marketing and Technology Agency seeks the coding talents of a Mid PHP Developer to work on its proprietary location-based marketing and review software. You will also create back-end software supported by frontend views and components, or APIs and Web Services, pull reports and integrations with various third-party platforms. The ideal candidate must possess a Degree/Higher IT tertiary qualification, have at least 2-4 years’ experience in Symfony & [URL Removed] with strong PHP, JavaScript & MySQL. You must also be comfortable with Git repository management, have HTML, CSS & SASS skills and be able to produce a project from start to finish based on scope and design documents and project coding standards and requirements.

DUTIES:

Work primarily in PHP, MySQL and [URL Removed] back-end software supported by frontend views and components, or APIs and Web Services.

Pull reports and write reporting scripts for databases.

Secure and manage data.

Integrate with various third-party platforms.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Degree or higher qualification in IT.

Experience/Skills –

2-4 Years’ experience in Symfony and Vue.

PHP working experience.

JavaScript based front end framework working experience.

Strong knowledge of MySQL with the ability to write MySQL queries, views and stored procedures.

Comfortable with Git repository management.

Previous experience working with and implementing third party platform API integrations.

HTML, CSS, SASS, etc. experience.

Ability to produce a completed project from start to finish based on scope and design documents.

Adaptable to project coding standards and requirements.

ATTRIBUTES:

Attention to detail, self- and time-management is a must.

Must be willing to expand your knowledge at a rapid pace and open to being exposed to many new areas of IT/Development which will be very challenging.

Good communication skills.

Ability to problem-solve on their own as well as with a team.

Suggest new technologies and methodologies to keep up with the rapidly evolving world of online.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Mid

PHP

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position