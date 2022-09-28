Mobile Application Developer – Western Cape Pinelands

Our Client based in Pinelands, Cape Town is looking for a Senior IOS Developer who will be responsible for developing applications for mobile devices powered by Apple’s iOS operating system.

Must be proficient with one of the two programming languages for this platform: Objective-C or Swift.

Must also have a strong understanding of the patterns and practices that revolve around the iOS platform.

Responsibilities:

? Design, build and maintain banking application for iOS

? Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of the application

? Collaborate with a team to define, design, and ship new features

? Identify and correct bottlenecks and fix bugs

? Help maintain code quality, organization, and automatization

? Work within an Agile environment

? Writing and implementing efficient code

? Working closely with other developers, business and systems analysts and QA testers

? Publishing application on App Store.

Requirements and skills:

Proven experience as an app developer

Proficient in Objective-C and swift

Extensive experience with iOS Frameworks

Knowledge of iOS back-end services

Knowledge of Apple’s design principles and application interface guidelines

Proficient in code versioning tools like Git

Familiarity with push notifications, APIs, and cloud messaging

Experience with continuous integration and tools like Jenkins

A Matric or Grade 12 equivalent, relevant Tertiary Qualification as well as a minimum of 8 years’ experience in Software Design and Programming. Bachelors Degree (B): Information Technology (Required), High School (Grade 12) (Required)

You will also need to have experience in working with the following technologies in an Agile environment:

Swift

Objective C

Xcode

Agile

Git

Cocoapods/Carthage

Restful webservices

Patterns

