.NET Developer – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: We are recruiting a .Net Developer for an opportunity Croydon ?? Kempton Park

Main purpose of the job:

Perform Day to Day tasks given by the Team Leader. Ensure SLA is maintained

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Senior Certificate ?? Grade 12

B.Sc. (Electronic and/or Computer Engineering) or similar qualification

Preferred Qualifications:

.NET

Python

JavaScript

SQL

Experience required:

Minimum of 8 years’ experience working within a software development or data engineering.

2 years Ticket Management System (CA or Manage Engine an advantage)

Experience in a scripting language beneficial (e.g. Python, JavaScript, TypeScript)

Experience working with data storage technologies (SQL or no-SQL, e.g. MSSQL, MySQL, Datalake, PostgreSQL, Hadoop, Cosmos DB, etc.)

Experience working in a cloud environment.

Experience in writing technical documentation (architectural diagrams, release notes, etc.)

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multitasking skills

Ability to track multiple projects with multiple stakeholders at the same time

AWS is beneficial, but Azure experience is preferred. (AZ-900 certification is required, but we will assist with writing the exam if you don’t have this)

Debugging and troubleshooting skills

Strong .NET CH skills and experience

Learn more/Apply for this position